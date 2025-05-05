Most expensive vehicle licence discs in South Africa

Gauteng motorists face the highest licence disc renewal fees in the country, depending on the tare weight of their vehicle, with KwaZulu-Natal coming in a close second.

However, it should be noted that KwaZulu-Natal last updated its licence disc renewal fees in April 2020, while Gauteng’s latest adjustments came in April 2024.

Motorists in the country have some degree of choice regarding the service fee portion of their licence disc renewal cost.

However, the annual vehicle licence fee, determined by the car’s tare weight and province of registration, carries a far higher cost.

The tare is the weight of an unoccupied vehicle, but with fluids like oils, coolant, and 10 litres of fuel. The higher the vehicle tare, the more expensive the licence disc fee.

Tare should not be confused with kerb or gross weight. Kerb weight refers to the weight of a vehicle when it has a full tank of fuel, while the gross weight is the maximum weight of the car with all passengers and baggage.

Weight-determined licence disc fees are based on the fact that heavier vehicles cause more road degradation, and licence disc fees are meant to contribute to road maintenance.

Provincial governments update their licence disc fees through notices in the government gazette from time to time.

Foresight Publications tracks road and transport legislation, including various fees in the space, such as toll charges and vehicle licence disc renewal fees.

Using its data, MyBroadband compared licence disc renewal fees across South Africa’s nine provinces for vehicle tare weights from 250kg to 3,500kg to determine which province’s motorists are hardest hit.

While vehicle licence fees are specified for tare weights up to 12,000kg, we limited the analysis to 3,500kg as this is the highest unladen weight that a vehicle might have to be driven with a Code B licence.

Gauteng was the most expensive in most tare categories, excluding the 750–1,000kg, 1,000–1,250kg, 1,500–1750kg, and 3,000–3,250kg categories.

The North West and Limpopo provinces generally offer the country’s lowest licence disc renewal fees. Both charge R294 for renewals in the 250–500kg category, which primarily applies to motorbikes.

Their fees are R78 less than those of Gauteng, the most expensive province. However, the similarities between the North West’s and Limpopo’s fees tend to disappear for higher tare weight categories.

For example, Limpopo is cheaper for the following categories:

500–750kg

1,000–1,250kg

1,500–1,750kg

2,250–2,500kg

2,500kg–2,750kg

Meanwhile, the North West is more affordable for the 750–1,000kg, 2,750–3,000kg, 3,000–3,250kg, and 3,250–3,500kg categories.

The two provinces also match vehicle licence disc renewal fees for tare weights between 1,250kg and 1,500kg, charging R552 for these vehicles.

It should be noted that licence disc renewal fees in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal may be due for revision.

KwaZulu-Natal last adjusted the fees in April 2020, while the Eastern Cape’s latest adjustments came in June 2018.

All other provinces have updated their licence disc renewal fees between August 2023 and April 2025.

The tables below show the latest vehicle licence disc renewal fees for all nine provinces in South Africa.

Vehicle tare Gauteng

(April 2024) KwaZulu-Natal

(April 2020) Eastern Cape

(June 2018) Western Cape

(July 2024) Limpopo

(April 2024) 250—500kg R372 R312 R324 R354 R294 500—750kg R408 R384 R330 R360 R306 750—1,000kg R432 R474 R378 R390 R390 1,000—1,250kg R492 R534 R474 R462 R420 1,250—1,500kg R684 R672 R594 R642 R552 1,500—1,750kg R804 R810 R696 R708 R636 1,750—2,000kg R1,032 R948 R768 R810 R780 2,000—2,250kg R1,200 R1,134 R1,008 R1,104 R1,110 2,250—2,500kg R1,440 R1,350 R1,212 R1,290 R1,140 2,500—2,750kg R1,620 R1,566 R1,368 R1,446 R1,284 2,750—3,000kg R1,836 R1,764 R1,404 R1,458 R1,572 3,000—3,250kg R1,980 R1,986 R1,746 R1,818 R1,722 3,250—3,500kg R2,328 R2,250 R2,058 R2,058 R1,950