Most expensive vehicle licence discs in South Africa
Gauteng motorists face the highest licence disc renewal fees in the country, depending on the tare weight of their vehicle, with KwaZulu-Natal coming in a close second.
However, it should be noted that KwaZulu-Natal last updated its licence disc renewal fees in April 2020, while Gauteng’s latest adjustments came in April 2024.
Motorists in the country have some degree of choice regarding the service fee portion of their licence disc renewal cost.
However, the annual vehicle licence fee, determined by the car’s tare weight and province of registration, carries a far higher cost.
The tare is the weight of an unoccupied vehicle, but with fluids like oils, coolant, and 10 litres of fuel. The higher the vehicle tare, the more expensive the licence disc fee.
Tare should not be confused with kerb or gross weight. Kerb weight refers to the weight of a vehicle when it has a full tank of fuel, while the gross weight is the maximum weight of the car with all passengers and baggage.
Weight-determined licence disc fees are based on the fact that heavier vehicles cause more road degradation, and licence disc fees are meant to contribute to road maintenance.
Provincial governments update their licence disc fees through notices in the government gazette from time to time.
Foresight Publications tracks road and transport legislation, including various fees in the space, such as toll charges and vehicle licence disc renewal fees.
Using its data, MyBroadband compared licence disc renewal fees across South Africa’s nine provinces for vehicle tare weights from 250kg to 3,500kg to determine which province’s motorists are hardest hit.
While vehicle licence fees are specified for tare weights up to 12,000kg, we limited the analysis to 3,500kg as this is the highest unladen weight that a vehicle might have to be driven with a Code B licence.
Gauteng was the most expensive in most tare categories, excluding the 750–1,000kg, 1,000–1,250kg, 1,500–1750kg, and 3,000–3,250kg categories.
The North West and Limpopo provinces generally offer the country’s lowest licence disc renewal fees. Both charge R294 for renewals in the 250–500kg category, which primarily applies to motorbikes.
Their fees are R78 less than those of Gauteng, the most expensive province. However, the similarities between the North West’s and Limpopo’s fees tend to disappear for higher tare weight categories.
For example, Limpopo is cheaper for the following categories:
- 500–750kg
- 1,000–1,250kg
- 1,500–1,750kg
- 2,250–2,500kg
- 2,500kg–2,750kg
Meanwhile, the North West is more affordable for the 750–1,000kg, 2,750–3,000kg, 3,000–3,250kg, and 3,250–3,500kg categories.
The two provinces also match vehicle licence disc renewal fees for tare weights between 1,250kg and 1,500kg, charging R552 for these vehicles.
It should be noted that licence disc renewal fees in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal may be due for revision.
KwaZulu-Natal last adjusted the fees in April 2020, while the Eastern Cape’s latest adjustments came in June 2018.
All other provinces have updated their licence disc renewal fees between August 2023 and April 2025.
The tables below show the latest vehicle licence disc renewal fees for all nine provinces in South Africa.
|Vehicle tare
|Gauteng
(April 2024)
|KwaZulu-Natal
(April 2020)
|Eastern Cape
(June 2018)
|Western Cape
(July 2024)
|Limpopo
(April 2024)
|250—500kg
|R372
|R312
|R324
|R354
|R294
|500—750kg
|R408
|R384
|R330
|R360
|R306
|750—1,000kg
|R432
|R474
|R378
|R390
|R390
|1,000—1,250kg
|R492
|R534
|R474
|R462
|R420
|1,250—1,500kg
|R684
|R672
|R594
|R642
|R552
|1,500—1,750kg
|R804
|R810
|R696
|R708
|R636
|1,750—2,000kg
|R1,032
|R948
|R768
|R810
|R780
|2,000—2,250kg
|R1,200
|R1,134
|R1,008
|R1,104
|R1,110
|2,250—2,500kg
|R1,440
|R1,350
|R1,212
|R1,290
|R1,140
|2,500—2,750kg
|R1,620
|R1,566
|R1,368
|R1,446
|R1,284
|2,750—3,000kg
|R1,836
|R1,764
|R1,404
|R1,458
|R1,572
|3,000—3,250kg
|R1,980
|R1,986
|R1,746
|R1,818
|R1,722
|3,250—3,500kg
|R2,328
|R2,250
|R2,058
|R2,058
|R1,950
|Vehicle tare
|Mpumalanga
(April 2025)
|Free State
(August 2023)
|North West
(December 2024)
|Northern Cape
(April 2024)
|250—500kg
|R348
|R306
|R294
|R366
|500—750kg
|R372
|R318
|R336
|R390
|750—1,000kg
|R420
|R450
|R366
|R402
|1,000—1,250kg
|R504
|R450
|R450
|R486
|1,250—1,500kg
|R660
|R606
|R552
|R630
|1,500—1,750kg
|R756
|R624
|R672
|R780
|1,750—2,000kg
|R864
|R780
|R762
|R852
|2,000—2,250kg
|R1,128
|R846
|R762
|R1,092
|2,250—2,500kg
|R1,326
|R1,140
|R1,146
|R1,314
|2,500—2,750kg
|R1,494
|R1,152
|R1,290
|R1,488
|2,750—3,000kg
|R1,614
|R1,392
|R1,324
|R1,536
|3,000—3,250kg
|R1,986
|R1,614
|R1,662
|R1,908
|3,250—3,500kg
|R2,286
|R1,848
|R1,908
|R2,178