iCar launching in South Africa

Chinese vehicle manufacturer Chery will be launching its electric brand iCar in South Africa in early 2026.

During the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, the company announced that South Africa is among the 100 countries where the brand will be rolled out or expanded in the coming years.

The first two models that will be available locally are the iCar 03 and iCar V23.

The “0”-line refers to the brand’s models intended primarily for young, urban users, while the “V”-series is focused on more mature outdoor adventurers.

Both models will be offered with fully-electric vehicle (EV) or range-extender electric (REEVs) powertrains.

The latter is similar to a plug-in hybrid but prioritises electric-only driving over using its engine.

The iCar 03 is a compact crossover. Its fully-electric variant comes with either a single-motor with 137kW output fitted to the rear axle or dual motors on both axles with a combined 208kW power.

Battery capacities range from 51kWh to 70kWh, with a claimed maximum CLTC range of 501km on the latter.

The iCar V23, meanwhile, is a smallish SUV reminiscent of the latest Land Rover Defender or Toyota Prado.

It comes with a 47kWh, 60kWh or 82kWh battery, with claimed CLTC ranges from 301km to 501km.

The entry-level RWD single-motor models boast 100kW peak output and 180Nm torque, while the AWD dual-motor variant offers 292kW and 455Nm torque.

The latter is capable of accelerating from a standstill to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds.

While several Chinese carmakers have launched electric vehicles in South Africa — including BYD — Chery is among the most recognisable brands from the far eastern country.

While it first launched locally in 2008, it initially failed to impress and had all but disappeared a decade later.

However, it has quickly won over tens of thousands of drivers since re-entering the country in 2021.

Chery grew from newcomer to eighth in the country’s top-selling brands by 2024, with a total of 20,376 units sold.

Its debut model — the value-focused Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — has been particularly popular, ranking as the sixth best-selling new model in 2024.

iCar will be the fifth Chery Group brand rolling out locally. In addition to its main Chery brand, the group has launched its Omoda, Jaecoo, and Jetour brands in South Africa.

Apple “iCar” danger averted?

iCar 03 iCar V23

Chery had initially planned to launch the electric iCar 03 under the Jaecoo banner in South Africa, with the model name Jaecoo J6.

However, the company recently told TopAuto it changed its mind after surmising that the iCar brand was too different to be sold under other templates.

iCar will also gett its own dealership network independent of Chery, Omoda, and Jaecoo.

Another factor in this decision may have been that a certain tech giant that likes to put an “i” at the start of product names may not be disputing rights to the iCar trademark.

Chery has been using the name iCar in China since 2007, the same year Apple launched what would become one of the world’s most recognisable tech devices — the iPhone.

However, this was years after Apple began using the naming convention for products like the iMac, iTunes, and iPod. Another Apple product with a name that starts with a lowercase “i” is the iPad.

While Apple never confirmed the name of its now-cancelled car, it would likely not have been happy with consumers confusing another brand’s product with its devices.

When Chery had previously announced that the iCar 03 would be sold as the Jaecoo J6 in South Africa, Apple’s electric car project was still in full swing.

Despite Apple’s car being canned, Autocar reported that Chery will rename its iCar brand in certain markets outside China to avoid legal clashes with Apple.

Autocar also reported that Apple has trademarked the iCar name in certain countries. However, according to the Companies and Intellectual Properties database, Apple has not registered “iCar” as a trademark in South Africa.

A person named Kushandra Ramouthar has registered the “iCar” term but for two classes other than vehicles.

Chery has applied for both the “iCar” and “iCaur” trademarks in South Africa in two classes — including vehicles.