New problem for people driving electric cars in South Africa

The rising popularity of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in South Africa could become a major headache for electric vehicle (EV) drivers going on long-distance trips.

Sales of plug-in models have lagged behind their fully-electric siblings in South Africa in the past five years.

However, PHEV sales growth outpaced EVs in 2024, growing 117% compared with a 35% jump for the latter.

Many South Africans are not yet sold on the idea of not being able to use fuel for powering their vehicle, but also want to spend less on petrol or diesel.

PHEVs offer even lower fuel consumption than conventional closed-loop hybrids due to their larger built-in high-voltage batteries.

These batteries are sufficient to cover dozens of kilometres in electric-only mode, which is useful for typical daily commutes.

If charged every day, the average South African motorist driving less than 50km per day will be able to run many of these models in fully electric mode on their usual commute.

When the time comes for longer distance trips, PHEV owners don’t have to concern themselves with finding charging stations along the way — they can switch to their regular fuel engines.

However, one of the biggest stumbling blocks to wider-scale PHEV adoption has been price. In the past few years, the most affordable PHEVs in the country were priced well over R1 million.

Fortunately, a host of new, more affordable PHEVs hit the market in 2025. BYD recently launched the country’s first two sub-R1 million options: the Sealion 6 SUV and Shark 6 bakkie.

At R639,900, the Sealion 6 is the country’s most affordable PHEV by a substantial margin, undercutting the BMW X1 PHEV by more than R500,000.

The R959,900 Shark is the second most affordable, powerful, and quickest-accelerating bakkie. It could become BYD’s first sales hit.

MyBroadband has learnt that one BYD dealer in Pretoria has already sold out its initial vehicle allocation and only expects new units to be ready for ordering next month.

GWM is also set to launch its highly powerful H6 GT PHEV in the coming months, with pricing expected to be around R800,000.

Another Chinese manufacturer — Leapmotor — is entering South Africa with a competitively priced range extender electric vehicle (REEV) model in its line-up.

REEVs are similar to PHEVs but only use their engines to charge up their high-voltage batteries, which provide all the power to the motors that propel the vehicle.

Charging frequently encouraged

The Leapmotor C10 REEV

For the best possible consumption, a PHEV or REEV’s battery must be charged. This could result in increased competition for charging spots with fully-electric cars.

Although there is a healthy number of EV charging stations in the major metros and cities, charging capacity on long-distance routes is limited.

Companies like GridCars and Rubicon have invested heavily in improving infrastructure on some major routes.

However, some large sections of the N1, N4, and most major regional and provincial routes still only have capacity to serve a handful of EVs at a time.

The table below shows how many fast DC charging stations are available along the country’s highways.

We focused specifically on fast DC stations as AC stations will require substantial waiting time for fully-electric models — typically at least an hour for 100km of highway range.

Route DC fast charging stations at least 50km from departure location and destination Average distance between stations N1 between Johannesburg and Cape Town 12 117km N1 between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein 1 395km N1 between Pretoria and Beitbridge 1 486km N2 between Cape Town and Gqeberha 10 75km N3 between Johannesburg and Durban 7 82km N4 between Pretoria and Pioneer Gate (Botswana Border) 1 291km N4 between Pretoria and Komati (Mozambique Border) 4 106km

The slow AC problem

The addition of a large number of PHEVs to the EV charging station customer base is great for charging network operators’ revenues, but could frustrate electric-only drivers who want to drive long distances.

The upside with PHEVs is that their battery packs tend to be on the smaller side, which means they can charge faster.

An idealist may envision PHEVs making more use of 22kW AC fast charging points, which are often provided as backups on DC stations.

However, to keep onboard charger costs down, most PHEVs have slow 7kW AC charging speeds. That means it would take them around three hours or more to charge to full using AC power.

Some PHEVs also support DC charging, which puts them in direct competition with fully-electric models for faster charging ports.

For example, the BYD Shark supports up to 55kW DC charging. On a 60kW DC charging point, the Shark’s fairly hefty 30kWh battery will take 40 minutes from empty to full.

That is similar to how long many fully electric cars take to charge their much larger batteries.

A Shark user who wants to spend little time on the roadside seems far less likely to choose the AC side if the DC port is available, as their AC speed is also limited to 7kW.

It would take roughly five hours to charge the Shark’s battery to full using that port, which makes it very unappealing.

The BYD Sealion 6 features 18kW DC charging and will take an hour just to charge 80% of its battery.

Its charging speed is much slower than the typical DC charger but also faster than its 7kW AC capability, so a Sealion 6 user is also likely to take up a DC charging point.

For an EV driver used to carefully planning essential charging stops to top up their battery to continue their journey in the shortest possible time, the prospect of more PHEV competition is discouraging.

A modest proposal

One way charging station operators could incentivise PHEV owners with DC charging to use the AC port instead is to make the tariffs for these points much more affordable than those on the DC side.

There is little reason for PHEV users to plug in if the per-km cost of their recharged energy is similar or more expensive than when using fuel.

At the moment, the per-kWh energy cost at most public AC charging points is R5.88 compared to R7.00 or R7.35 at a DC charging point.

Increasing the DC charging prices would be another potential intervention, but motorists with fully-electric cars would not receive this well.

These drivers are already paying similar per-km costs as petrol users when relying on energy from DC charging stations and often have little choice but to opt for the fastest charging possible.