Good news for people using the Gautrain

Gauteng’s rapid passenger rail service Gautrain has launched a special discounted product called KlevaMova, offering trips for 50% less to select commuters.

The 50% discount is available to individuals from households with a combined annual income of R350,000 or less, students under 25, scholars, pensioners, and Sassa disability grant recipients.

The discounts will be available to eligible users in weekly, monthly and return trip train products.

To get the discount, interested individuals must apply by submitting relevant documentation. This will be verified to ensure legitimacy.

Gautrain advised that those interested in the product can find out more by calling its toll-free number, going to the Gautrain website, or visiting a Gautrain station.

It should be noted that Gautrain already offers a 25% discount for students who buy its 10-trip or 44-trip products.

The Gauteng provincial government said that transport remained one of the highest-cost items for many households, particularly those located on the periphery of cities, far from economic hubs.

“The Gauteng Household Travel Surve found that nearly 60% of households spent more than 10% of their income on public transport in 2019/20, up from 55% in 2014,” the government said.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said that affordable and accessible public transport was crucial for reducing the cost of living for many South Africans.

“As a result of South Africa’s historical spatial planning, many people live far from work and opportunities and are faced with high transport costs,” said Diale-Tlabela.

The MEC added that the KlevaMova product was part of the provincial government’s efforts to make the Gautrain more accessible to Gauteng residents.

It seeks to attract a diverse range of passengers across income groups and ensure that cost is less of a barrier to accessing an efficient, safe, and convenient public transport service.

Diale-Tlabela called on corporates to encourage their qualifying employees to take advantage of the product.

She added that taking more people off the province’s roads would bring numerous benefits including less road congestion, road accidents, and harmful carbon emissions.

R1 parking and Gautrain expansion plans

The Gautrain has also cut parking fares to R1 per day for train users from 1 April to 31 July 2025.

The launch of KlevaMova comes almost exactly a year after Gautrain Management Agency chief operating officer Victor Shange told MyBroadband the service would roll out more affordable tickets.

“The premium fare will always be there, but we’ll be able to introduce other ‘targeted’ fares,” Shange said.

The plan is to apply these fares to the expanded Gautrain network after first making them available on existing routes.

As part of the Phase 2 expansion of the Gautrain, the government plans to extend the service’s routes from 80km to 230km.

This will include a new line from Lanseria in the west to Boksburg in the east.

From Samrand, the north-south line will also be extended into Irene, Pretoria East, and Mamelodi on its northern end, and through Olievenhoutbosch, Sunninghill, Fourways, Cosmo City, Little Falls, and Roodepoort to Jabulani in the south.

The expansion has been criticised by entities like the Automobile Association of South Africa, which have raised concerns over the fact that the Gautrain has primarily been limited to more affluent commuters.