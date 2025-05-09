Best-selling electric cars in South Africa

Volvo’s EX30 was the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa in 2024, selling over 400 units, nearly double that of the second-place BMW iX3.

This is according to GreenCape’s 2025 Electric Vehicles Market Intelligence report, which expects the country’s EV market to reach 25,456 vehicles, or R13.9 billion, by 2030.

GreenCape says the primary drivers of this growth will be innovative financing models, rising fuel costs, the entrance of affordable models, and the growth of public charging infrastructure.

The report notes that there are currently 7.95 million passenger vehicles in South Africa, with 363,682 new cars sold in 2022 and 340,662 in 2023.

Of the sales made in 2022, 503 were EVs, increasing to 845 in 2023. Vehicles priced between R800,000 and R1.5 million proved the most popular, selling 629 over the two years.

Compared to overall vehicle sales in South Africa, the lack of affordable vehicles becomes apparent as cars valued between R200,000 and R400,000 were the most popular in this category.

However, the most affordable vehicles sold in the EV market in 2022 and 2023 were premium vehicles valued between R600,000 and R800,000.

GreenCape said top speed and range anxiety were crucial in influencing consumer decisions when purchasing EVs.

“Analysis of passenger EV sales by top speed reveals that the highest sales were recorded for vehicles with a top speed range of 180 km/h to 200 km/h,” the report said.

“Range anxiety remains a key concern, even among those who can afford an EV. Sales data by battery range show that the most popular models were those with a battery range of 400 km to 500 km.”

As of the end of 2024, GreenCape said that South Africa’s cumulative sales of EVs reached 3,543 and a total market value of R2.8 billion.

The Volvo EX30, with the entry-level model starting at R791,900, was the hottest EV of 2024, selling 406 units. This was followed by the BMW iX3, which sold 221 units, and the Volvo XC40 with 103 units.

While it was mostly dominated by Volvo and BMW, Mini, GWM, and Mercedes-Benz managed to sneak into the top ten.

Mini’s best-selling EV, the Cooper SE hatch, sold 69 units, while GWM’s Ora and Mercedes-Benz’s EQA sold 43 and 34 units, respectively.

Top 20 electric vehicles in South Africa by units sold in 2024

Cumulative number of passenger EVs from 2020 to 2024 and projected up to 2030

Outdated tax pushing up prices

GreenCape’s report said affordability is essential to increase EV adoption in South Africa. However, the country’s outdated luxury tax is keeping prices high.

In the South African context, ad valorem is a tax on products deemed luxury items such as motor vehicles, electronic equipment, and cosmetics. Conventionally, it’s just a tax based on the value of a transaction.

However, when the tax was set for cars 30 years ago, R250,000 could buy one far more “luxury” than today.

For instance, in 1994, you could buy a Mercedes-Benz E220 for R179,900. Adjusting for inflation, that amount of money would be around R961,991 today.

Similarly, thirty years ago, one could buy a Jaguar XJ-6 AT for R369,505, worth R1,975,879 today if adjusted for inflation.

At the moment, any vehicle imported above the price of R250,000 will have at least 5.25% added.

A good example of this being realised in the EV market is the BYD Dolphin, currently retailing for R253,823 in China.

If inflation had been considered for the ad valorem tax, only goods that cost more than R1,329,493.09 would be taxed as a luxury good.

However, because this is not the case, the Dolphin is currently priced at R539,900.