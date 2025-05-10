Bad news for people who need a new driving licence card

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has warned that it will take 40 to 53 days to clear the backlog of applications after South Africa’s only driving licence card printer broke down.

This was the 160th time the printer had broken down, based on a recent statement from the Department of Transport.

“It is a relief to hear that the machine has been repaired, but the question is how soon it will break down again,” said Outa executive director Stefanie Fick.

“This old card machine is prone to regular breakdowns and is bound to break down again. It is also seriously lacking in modern security features.”

Fick said that the long-term solution, which is a decade overdue, is finalising South Africa’s new driving licence card solution.

She said this must be done either through a tender awarded to a private company or through the Government Printing Works, which manages the printing of ID cards for the Department of Home Affairs.

“We want a new machine procured, and we want the validity of the cards extended to 10 years,” stated Fick.

Outa explained that driving licence cards are currently produced by the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA), a Department of Transport entity.

Its single card printing machine has been in use since 1998, and should have been replaced in 2009.

On Thursday, 8 May 2025, the department announced that the machine, which it said had been broken down since 5 February 2025, had been repaired and was working again.

The department said there was a backlog of 747,748 cards waiting to be printed, with a maximum production capacity of 14,000 to 19,000 cards in a 14-hour shift.

Therefore, it would take 40 to 53 days to clear that backlog, excluding the addition of any new card applications.

The DLCA has been trying to procure another machine for years, but repeatedly cancelled and reissued the tender.

On 14 August 2024, Outa said it once again questioned why the department refused to extend the validity period for licence cards.

It also asked whether this refusal was linked to the DLCA’s impending contract for the new card printing machine.

“Outa is concerned that the refusal to extend the card validity period is linked to the tender to buy a new card printing machine and the money to be made from reprinting cards every five years,” it said.

On 8 August 2024, the DLCA awarded the tender for the new machine to Idemia Identity and Security South Africa for R898,597,131.

In September 2024, Outa provided transport minister Barbara Creecy with a report on apparent irregularities in the procurement process and called for the tender to be overturned.

Creecy sent Outa’s report to the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), and requested a higher level of scrutiny on the tender.

On 5 March 2025, Creecy announced that the AGSA investigation had found irregularities in the tender process.

She instructed her department to lodge a high court application for a declaratory order on the DLCA tender award to Idemia, for guidance on how to proceed.

Outa said it appears that the high court application that Creecy promised did not go ahead.

Outa said its CEO, Wayne Duvenage, wrote to the Minister on 27 March 2025 asking for clarity on the situation. However, they have received no reply.

Warning against cancelling driver’s licence card tender

Barbara Creecy, South African Minister of Transport from July 2024

Creecy was reportedly advised not to cancel the tender with Idemia.

In late March 2025, the Department of Transport’s chief director of legal services, Advocate Adam Masombuka, warned that cancelling the tender would result in an interdict and a protracted review legal process.

He added that the route “can take years”, as opposed to appointing the preferred bidder.

Masombuka warned that concrete grounds need to be provided for cancelling the tender, and there were currently no material irregularities justifying such a move.

He explained that a material irregularity includes corruption, fronting, fraud, contravention of supply chain processes, and acts of impropriety and maladministration, among other things.

Outa disagrees with this line of reasoning and has said that there is enough evidence for the tender to be cancelled.