R175,000 to replace an electric car battery in South Africa — and triple its range

Owners of first-generation electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa can expect to spend in the region of R200,000 to have their old batteries replaced in 2025.

That is according to Adam Saiyad, founder of EV battery replacement firm Custom Lithium. While initially developing stationary energy storage, the firm pivoted to EV battery development around 2022.

The need to replace an EV battery is likely far off for most EV drivers in South Africa. There are now several real-world examples of lithium-ion packs in EVs showing incredible longevity.

Several have clocked well over 500,000km on their original batteries and still had well over 70% of their original state-of-health (SoH) left.

Manufacturers are so confident in the tech that they offer free replacements if the SoH drops below 70% or 80% of the original capacity within eight years.

However, first-generation EVs like the Nissan Leaf and BMW i3 are getting a bit long in the tooth. Some of the earliest South African EV adopters might be longing for a battery change.

Saiyad told MyBroadband he has performed about 12 EV battery upgrades for various vehicles since 2022. The most frequent patient has been the Nissan Leaf.

While some might be happy with simply regaining their decade-old battery’s original range, there is an even better possibility—a significant range upgrade.

The original Leaf had an estimated range of about 117km on its 24kWh battery. As battery technology has improved, it is now possible to pack at least 40kWh of cells in the same battery case.

The Leaf’s battery management system was also relatively primitive compared to more recent EVs and its primary early competitor, the BMW i3.

In conjunction with other battery technology developments, the new packs can support over 400km of range.

One Nissan Leaf that Saiyad upgraded with a 62kWh battery pack saw its effective estimated range at 100% charge increase from around 56km to 445km.

On one long distance trip travelling at an average speed of 100km/h, Saiyad covered 282km on 70% of the Leaf’s battery. That works out to an effective range of 403km in freeway driving.

Big price tags

Nissan Leaf with 62kWh upgraded battery installed by Custom Lithium.

While indeed very useful, a battery upgrade will not come cheap. The battery pack is the most expensive single component of an EV, making up around 30% to 50% of its cost.

However, Saiyad told MyBroadband that the prices of battery packs and cells have dropped substantially in the past few years during which he has been doing upgrades.

“When we started out doing Nissan Leaf upgrades, the 62kWh battery pack was around R300,000,” he said.

For reference, the Leaf’s original price was R446,000. Adjusted for inflation, it would have been about R652,369 in 2022 when Saiyad began doing EV upgrades.

An alternative option is the original 40kWh battery that came in later Leaf models, supporting over 300km range. It had a landing and installation cost of about R220,000.

However, in recent years, Saiyad started developing and building his own 40kWh battery pack — starting with a frame that could fit under the Leaf — which he offers for R185,000, with installation.

The pack’s cells are imported from China, Europe, and the US and fitted according to strict battery safety requirements, including support for vibration attenuation on wiring looms and crimping all wires.

The battery’s casing is also pressure tested to ensure there are no leaks and the whole pack is connected to the Leaf’s original battery management system (BMS).

While the battery capacity is greater, improvements in energy density in the cells make the new pack about 20kg lighter than the old one, providing a slight boost in range efficiency.

After the swop-out is done, a road test is conducted, and charge and discharge are checked for follow-through and to confirm that the cells are all balanced.

His next Leaf battery under development will have a 70kWh capacity with a price of R175,000. That should provide more than four times the range of the original pack.

Saiyad said it was currently challenging to source 42kWh replacement batteries for the BMW i3, and the packs were very expensive, with pricing around R210,000 before shipping to South Africa.

To reduce costs, he has also been developing his own kit for a similar upgrade to the Nissan Leaf, although he admits it is more complicated with the i3’s liquid cooling system.

While demand for EV battery replacements may be low, Custom Lithium’s client book shows that at least a few people see the value.

With EVs having a much shorter list of mechanical parts that can suffer costly damage, those who are still happy with their old vehicles may consider a battery upgrade rather than a completely new car.