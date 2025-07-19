Electric much cheaper than petrol for long-distance — even with expensive chargers

South Africans can save hundreds of rand by taking an electric vehicle (EV) on long-distance trips rather than a petrol car, as long as they use as much home charging as possible.

One of the main benefits of owning an EV is saving money on running costs. Even after Eskom’s recent electricity tariff hikes, the effective per-km cost of a kWh of energy is much cheaper than petrol’s.

However, unlike petrol, for which prices can only vary by a few cents depending on whether refuelling happens inland or on the coast, EV charging costs can vary wildly depending on where you plug in.

For the best prices, it is ideal to charge at home. Energy at most fast public EV chargers costs over R7 per kWh, compared to the average of roughly R4 per kWh for residential tariffs.

While an EV’s efficiency rate can also vary substantially, the effective per-km cost at that rate will be much higher than petrol when using only public EV charging stations.

When travelling long distances, it is best to charge up to full at home and charge up with only what you need to get home.

In our recent trip to the Kruger National Park in a GWM Ora 03 GT, we spent about R1,390 on energy to recharge the car’s battery to cover 1,643km, working out to 88 cents per kilometer.

For reference, the typical passenger petrol car in South Africa consumes between six and eight litres per 100 kilometres, costing about R1.28 to R1.71 per kilometre at current unleaded 95 inland prices.

However, we did not pay anything for energy consumed from the park’s accommodation, as SANParks does not yet have fees for this.

We have notified the organisation and camps about introducing a nightly surcharge or additional charges for EVs to compensate for the large amounts of energy these vehicles use.

To account for this luxury — which may not always be available — we applied an additional R400 to our charging costs for roughly 110kWh of energy consumed in the park.

This hypothetical amount was calculated using the Eskom Businessrate tariff, with a 15% profit mark-up.

If SANParks used this tariff and could measure visitors’ energy consumption, it could charge about R3.65 per kWh.

The table below provides a breakdown of the energy used at the various types of chargers on our recent EV trip in the Kruger and how much it cost or could have cost.

Home charging Public charging

(at GridCars fast charger in Polokwane) Destination charging

(at Kruger camps) Total Energy used 117.41kWh 119.42kWh 109.62kWh 346.45kWh Tariff R4.36 R7.35 R3.65* n/a Total spent R511.91 R877.74 R0 R1,389.65 Total hypothetical R511.91 R877.74 R400.11* R1,789.76* *Hypothetical cost calculated using Eskom Businessrate 1-3, plus 15% profit margin. It indicates a scenario where SANParks levies a fee for EVs to charge using its electricity.

Slow speeds have a big impact

While the long-distance consumption was much higher than GWM’s claimed average, travelling at lower speeds in the park offset this.

On one 180km journey, we consumed less than 10kWh per 100 kilometres, which would have seen the Ora cover 600km on a single charge, compared with its 400km WLTP range.

While petrol consumption is also lower at park speed limits than highway speeds, the constant “stop-start” driving that comes with wildlife viewing increases fuel consumption.

We previously owned a Kia Sonet 1.5 LX CVT, which we used on multiple trips to the Kruger National Park over three years.

It posted an average fuel consumption of around 6.25 litres per 100 kilometres — or 16 kilometres per litre — across all travel.

At current petrol prices, covering the 1,643km in the Sonet would have cost about R2,192.43 in unleaded 95 petrol.

That is around R800 more than what we paid for energy in the Ora and R400 more than if we had paid R3.65 per kWh for charging in the park, which works out to savings of 37% and 18%, respectively.

The table below compares the cost of recharging the GWM Ora 03 GT for a 1,643km trip with the estimated petrol costs of a Kia Sonet 1.5 LX CVT on the same trip.