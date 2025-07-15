South Africa’s driving licence sham

The recent announcement that South Africa will get a backup printer for driving licence cards raises questions about why a special machine was needed to produce the document for nearly three decades.

That is according to road laws and professional driving expert Rob-Handfield-Jones, managing director of Driving.co.za.

The country’s sole driving licence printer is 27 years old and has suffered numerous lengthy breakdowns, frustrating motorists whose cards are due for renewal.

The most recent downtime lasted from February to May 2025, resulting in a backlog of nearly 750,000 cards.

In her department’s 2025/2026 budget vote, transport minister Barbara Creecy said a plan to have a backup printer was in the works.

The option is being facilitated through a memorandum of understanding with the Government Printing Works (GPW), which produces South Africa’s smart ID cards and passports.

This is a big strategy switch for the department, which had previously claimed just one printer was being used to prevent corruption in the system.

Handfield-Jones said that the GPW’s ability to set up a backup within three months suggested that a special card printing machine was unnecessary — and possibly never had been.

“If the latter is true, it’s reasonable to conclude that the outsourcing of the original card production contract in the 1990s served no rational end,” he said.

“After years of relying on a machine that keeps breaking down, it’s miraculously discovered that GPW has unused production capacity lying idle.”

The update should also draw the attention of the Automobile Association of South Africa, which previously questioned why the GPW could not produce the country’s new licence cards.

“The GPW has proven technical expertise to print cards such as these, as it already prints the national smart ID cards used by millions of South Africans,” said the association.

“If the decision is to secure new equipment from an outside source, were all the factors of not using the GPW — and the costs of not printing ‘in-house’ — fully explored?”

Original driving licence card contract cancelled — and parties under investigation

Part of the current driving licence card machine

The R650-million contract for the original driving licence card is the subject of much controversy. The deal was awarded to Prodiba, a consortium of companies which included Nkobi Holdings.

Nkobi Holdings was controlled by convicted fraudster Schabir Shaik, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for altering financial statements and attempting to solicit a bribe from Thales to Jacob Zuma.

Thales, a shareholder of Prodiba, was also implicated in South Africa’s controversial arms deal saga through a highly litigated R2.6 billion contract to supply the combat suites for new German corvettes.

Prodiba received R40 for every new or renewed licence card. South Africa produces about 2.85 million cards annually.

Even if the annual number was closer to two million in the late 1990s and early 2000s, 30 million cards would have been produced in the 15 years the contract was active.

That would have earned Prodiba R1.2 billion in printing revenues, excluding any profits from the initial R650-million contract.

The contract was cancelled in 2013, but the Hawks launched a criminal investigation into the deal in 2018 to probe allegations that Schaik had bribed former minister Mac Maharaj to secure the contract.

Call to investigate card printing regime

However, no further updates have been provided regarding the case’s progress. Handfield-Jones said the backup machine update reopened the “can of worms” about the current licence card regime.

Handfield-Jones said if no special machine was needed, the Parliamentary portfolio committee on transport should investigate.

“If the DoT has been economical with the truth about driving licence card production, that is, in my view, a very severe breach of trust with the public,” he said.

“It seems that, yet again, South Africans must decide whether their government has been corrupt or merely incompetent.”

Handfield-Jones has also called for the complete scrapping of the physical driving licence card and its replacement with a fully digital version.

“The whole notion of driving licence cards was an attempt to make the licence token more secure than the easily forged ID book version,” he said.

“This requirement no longer holds water in an era of widespread online connectivity, but the transport department isn’t going to give up the revenue stream of card production without a fight.”