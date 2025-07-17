Electric and hybrid cars in trouble in South Africa

Sales of new electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa plummeted in the first six months of 2025, the first half-year decrease for these vehicles since the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to data from the National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) and Lightstone Auto, 570 fully-electric cars were sold between January and June 2025.

That number is down 24% from the 749 sales in the same period in 2024. Factors that may have driven the decline include no major new EV launches and prices on existing models remaining high.

The bulk of H1 2024’s sales came from the Volvo EX30, which provided a healthy boost to the local EV market after its debut in February 2024.

The EX30 is the Swedish carmaker’s most affordable EV. For several months after its debut, it was also the most powerful and fastest-accelerating car in South Africa under R1 million.

It should be noted that one major EV maker — BYD — still does not share its sales figures with Naamsa.

However, the brand has only introduced one new electric model since H1 2024. The R1-million BYD Seal was unlikely to be as big a sales driver as the BYD Dolphin, South Africa’s most affordable electric car.

The Dolphin was rolled out locally in H1 2024. If its sales were included in Naamsa’s stats, its figures may have been greater for that period due to the typical excitement around vehicle launches.

Therefore, if BYD’s EV figures were included, the decline in sales from the first half of last year may have been even greater than Naamsa’s data suggested.

The decrease shows South Africa deviating from the rest of the world. Although global EV sales growth has slightly cooled recently, year-on-year sales continue to increase substantially.

In the first half of 2025, global EV sales increased 28% to 9.1 million units. Sales in the UK and Germany increased 32% and 40%, respectively.

Canada was the only developed country to post a sales decline close to South Africa’s — a 23% drop driven by the end of subsidies and a trade war with the US.

Warnings about falling behind

GWM Ora 03 GT and Volvo EX30 charging at Irene Village Mall.

Naamsa has repeatedly warned that South Africa risks falling behind in the global shift towards new energy vehicles (NEVs) due to a lack of clear policy frameworks and incentives for consumers and automakers.

It is not only EV sales that are struggling. While conventional closed-loop hybrids continued to dominate NEV sales with 5,771 units sold in H1 2025, this was down about 6% from the same period last year.

While South Africans remain highly sceptical about the feasibility of EVs and interest in regular hybrids seems to have declined, many are warming up to plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

PHEVs have moderately-sized batteries capable of supporting almost all in-city commuting, reducing fuel consumption substantially and offering substantial savings as long as they are charged regularly.

PHEVs were the only cars in the NEV segment to record growth during the period. In H1 2025, 788 plug-in hybrids were sold in South Africa, a 162% increase from the 298 units sold in H1 2024.

The first half of the year has seen the introduction of several substantially more affordable PHEVs. Six are available at lower prices than the previous most affordable model, starting from R600,000.

BYD may have boosted plug-in sales

BYD Shark 6

Two of the new plug-ins are BYD models — the Shark 6 and Sealion 6 — which are the brand’s first PHEVs in South Africa. However, their sales are also not included in Naamsa’s stats.

If these models sold well, the inclusion of BYD’s sales in Naamsa’s figures may have the opposite impact it would have on EV sales, providing a boost.

While the growth in PHEV sales was strong, it was not enough to fend off an overall decline in NEV sales. Total electric and hybrid sales declined from 7,178 to 7,129 — a 0.7% drop.

That should be viewed in the context of all new car sales in South Africa in H1 2025, which increased by 21.3%.

The table below compares the sales of fully-electric models and plug-in hybrids in South Africa in the first half of each year from 2020.