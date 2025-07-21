Second life for South African electric car as old as first Teslas

Alternative energy and electric mobility company Rubicon has made progress in its plan to revive South Africa’s first locally-built electric vehicle (EV) — the Optimal Energy Joule.

Rubicon recently concluded deals to procure two Joules from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU), which had used the vehicles in its uYilo e-mobility programme.

Rubicon head of e-mobility Greg Blandford said that the cars should be handed over before the end of this week (14 to 20 July 2025) or sometime next week.

The company plans to use the vehicles to educate the public about e-mobility and how South Africa missed a golden opportunity to get a head start in the global EV race.

Blandford told MyBroadband the two Joules were in a good state considering their age, with only some cosmetic scuffs, rust on the brake drums and flat tyres.

The university will fit new tyres to the vehicles before handing them over, and Rubicon will undertake the remaining work.

Blandford emphasised that Rubicon wanted to preserve the cars’ original parts, designs, and paint jobs as much as possible.

However, to restore one model to working condition, the electric motor and battery will need to be replaced. The current port may also be replaced with a CCS2 charging port.

“Once we’ve got it up and running, and if we are able to license it, then we would use it in the public space,” Blandford said.

“Ultimately, it would be nice to have it as a vehicle that could potentially tour the country.”

The second car will be refurbished to resemble the original design as closely as possible and permanently displayed at Rubicon’s Cape Town offices.

The two Joules that Rubicon is procuring are red and grey in colour. The cars will first be transported via flatbed to a workshop for a full mechanical inspection.

This will determine which car will be used for driving and which will be the showroom car.

Blandford said Rubicon would use an experienced electric conversion partner for the restorations. This partner has worked with Gqeberha-based specialist car builder and design house Hi-Tech Automotive.

Big ambitions turn government sour

The two Optimal Energy Joules at NMMU that Rubicon will restore and show off to the public.

Optimal Energy was established in South Africa in 2005, long before electric vehicles (EVs) would garner more widespread appeal.

Its co-founders — Kobus Meiring, Mike Lomberg, Jian Swiegers, and Gerhard Swart — had the idea of building a car that would help South Africans go green while combating rising fuel prices and taxes.

It took three years to hand-build the first prototype Joule, which was presented to the world at Paris Motor Show in October 2008.

The car was a big hit with attendees and the press and made another international appearance at the Geneva Motor Show in 2010.

While the company initially had a “slow progression strategy,” starting with 10 to 20 cars per year driven by government officials, its blockbuster reception convinced it otherwise.

The company planned to produce 50,000 cars per year to commercialise the Joule and get its price down to around R300,000 or R245,000 with a battery lease.

However, a government still reeling from the R6-billion loss incurred on Eskom’s pebble-bed modular research had no appetite for pumping R9 billion into another experimental technology.

It is interesting to contrast this against the US Department of Energy, which took a different view by embracing Tesla.

It provided a $465 million preferential loan to the company in 2010, R8.8 billion at that year’s exchange rate. Tesla had paid back the loan by 2013, nine years early.

While not the first or only funding that Tesla would receive, the loan played an instrumental role in advancing Tesla’s mass production capabilities beyond the Tesla Roadster.

The Joule had several standout features that could have made it a similar success, starting with its exceptional range.

The company claimed a range of up to 200km on its standard battery and 400km on an extended range pack.

The first-generation Nissan Leaf, which would have been its main competitor, could only cover 117km on a single charge.

The car’s design was also praised in its time. It was the work of Keith Helfet, a former principal stylist at Jaguar. Helfet’s other designs included the Jaguar XJ-220, XK-180, and the F-Type concept.

Blandford told MyBroadband that Helfet and several other people who originally worked on the car have provided valuable advice and information about the original design and components for the restoration projects.