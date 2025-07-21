R120-million tax blow to South Africa

The South African government is losing a substantial amount of tax due to motorists transitioning to electric vehicles and hybrids, analysis by MyBroadband shows.

The general fuel levy (GFL) is the government’s fourth-largest source of tax revenue, bringing in about R90 billion annually.

Another tax applied to fuel sold in South Africa is the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy, which adds another R2.18 to every litre of petrol or diesel.

The GFL and RAF contribute R6.19 to every litre of petrol in the country, while customs and excise duties and the carbon levy add another R0.18.

While petrol cars’ consumption varies, it is typically around six to eight litres per 100 kilometres in South Africa.

A car that consumes the average of seven litres per 100km spends nearly R7,600 on fuel taxes annually, based on Numbeo’s 44km average daily driving distance for South Africa.

MyBroadband calculated the tax lost annually due to the increased adoption of energy vehicles (NEVs), which can either run without any fuel or use much less fuel than regular petrol cars.

According to data from the National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) and Lightstone Auto, 36,474 NEVs were sold from 2020 to the first half of 2025.

Most of these were conventional closed-loop hybrids requiring no external charging. These hybrids accounted for 30,701 NEV sales in the past four and a half years.

It is common for traditional hybrids to consume around four to five litres per 100km in mixed driving. We used the mid-way point of 4.5 litres per 100km for our calculations.

Over a year, the average motorist in a hybrid petrol car with this consumption in South Africa will fill up with about 722 litres and pay R4,603.61 in fuel taxes — a saving of R2,978.97 over a regular petrol car.

Multiplied by the total number of hybrids sold since 2020, the annual reduction in fuel taxes is R91.46 million.

Plug-in hybrids, which consume around two litres per 100 kilometres, pay R5,536.53 less in yearly fuel taxes, while electric vehicle drivers save the full R7,582.58.

The total annual loss in fuel taxes as a result of people adopting these cars since 2020 was roughly R130.72 million.

However, plug-ins and EVs will need to charge up their batteries to achieve the savings, increasing their owners’ electricity consumption.

Electricity sales are subject to VAT, which will partially offset the total tax loss. Assuming all charging happens from the grid, the total tax saving reduces to R122.15 million per year.

The tables below show how much fuel tax the average car in South Africa contributes annually and how much less fuel tax electric cars and hybrids contribute in a year.

Tax contributions from typical petrol cars

Estimate element Amount Fuel consumption 7.0ℓ/100km Average distance 16,060km Average litres of petrol consumed annually 1,124.2 litres Annual GFL levy contribution R4,908.22 Annual RAF levy contribution R2,450.76 Annual other taxes (customs and excise and carbon levy) R223.60 Combined annual fuel tax contribution R7,582.58

Tax losses by type of car

Fully-electric Plug-in hybrid Traditional hybrid Total Fuel consumpion 0ℓ/100km 2.0ℓ/100km 4.5ℓ/100km – Fuel consumed per year 0 litres 321.2 litres 722.7 litres – Combined annual fuel tax contribution R0 R2,046.05 R4,603.61 – Difference from regular petrol car R7,582.58 R5,536.53 R2,978.97 – Total cars sold 3,568 2,205 30,701 36,474 Annual fuel tax saving R27.05 million R12.21 million R91.46 million R130.72 million VAT increase for charging Electricity consumed per year 3,035kWh 1,518kWh 0kWh – Estimated cost of energy

(R4.03 per kWh) R12,231 R6,118 R0 – Estimated annual additional VAT contribution R1,834.65 R917.70 R0 – Additional VAT from all cars R6.55 million R2.02 million R0 R8.57 million Total annual tax savings R20.5 million R2.49 million R91.46 million R122.15 million

From millions to billions by 2030

It should be noted that the electricity consumption figures above do not consider charging from self-generation — like solar power — which many EV owners use to reduce ownership costs further.

While the tax reduction is still low compared to the overall tax revenues from the GFL and RAF, it will only grow in the coming years.

GreenCape’s latest electric vehicle market intelligence report forecasts that South Africa’s cumulative passenger EV sales will reach 25,456 by 2030.

That number of EVs would result in annual fuel taxes decreasing by around R193 million.

If hybrid sales increased at the same rate as EVs — bearing in mind they have been climbing faster in recent years — the total fuel tax reduction through NEV adoption could climb over R1 billion by 2030.

This is made more likely by the increased electrification of larger vehicles like trucks and buses, which consume more fuel and contribute more to fuel taxes.