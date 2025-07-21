Questions about EV and hybrid battery tariffs in South Africa

Carmakers producing new energy vehicles (NEVs) locally won’t say how the International Trade Administration Commission’s (ITAC) proposed battery tariff will impact their operations and prices.

In a notice in the Government Gazette on 29 May 2025, the ITAC proposed a 15% import tariff on NEV batteries to build on local manufacturing capabilities.

This could prove problematic for brands like Toyota, BMW, and Ford, which produce NEVs locally but don’t use battery components from local sources.

MyBroadband asked these carmakers how the proposed tariff would impact their pricing and operations, and whether the move could push them to establish local assembly plants for NEV batteries.

Ford produces the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) Ranger in South Africa for export to international markets.

It told MyBroadband that while the PHEV Ranger’s battery pack is assembled locally at the carmaker’s Silverton plant in Pretoria, its battery arrays are imported into the country.

“We remain open to engaging with government stakeholders and will carefully assess any proposed amendments that may impact this process,” it said.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) acknowledged the recent battery tariff proposal to boost local production capabilities.

“TSAM has shared its inputs and remains in consultation with the government on this matter,” it told MyBroadband.

“As the policy formulation process is still ongoing, TSAM is not in a position to comment further on specific questions at this stage.”

BMW, which produces its X3 30e xDrive model in South Africa, imports its batteries from manufacturers in Hungary, the US, Mexico, and China. It hadn’t answered our questions by publication.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette, the ITAC committed to reviewing the list of materials qualifying as standard materials under the Automotive Protection and Development Programme.

The review will include measures to support battery manufacturing in South Africa, the minerals for which can be found in viable deposits and reserves in the country and the Southern African region.

“Several minerals associated with battery electric vehicle production, including all hybrid derivatives, are not currently contained in the list of standard materials,” it said.

The ITAC invited interested parties to submit comments on its proposals. The first of which is expanding the list of standard materials to include the following, when sourced from the SADC region:

Rare earth minerals

Iron

Lithium

Graphite

Copper

Cobalt Sulfate

Manganese Sulfate

Nickel Sulfate

Polymers

Sodium Carbonate

It also proposed increasing the customs duty applicable to NEV batteries to the World Trade Organisation-bound rate of 15% ad valorem.

PHEVs taking South Africa by storm

Nearly 2,000 PHEVs have been sold in South Africa since 2017, with roughly 72% of these sales occurring in the past two years.

This is according to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), which tracks local vehicle sales every quarter.

PHEVs offer South African motorists a unique solution for reducing their driving costs. Their drivetrain combines an internal combustion engine, an electric motor, and batteries.

PHEVs are primarily charged through external power sources, but they can also top up battery capacity using their internal combustion engine and through regenerative braking.

Keeping the vehicle’s hybrid battery charged is recommended as it offers extended driving range on the electric motor. For example, Haval’s H6 GT PHEV has a pure electric range of up to 180km.

Moreover, PHEV owners who charge their vehicle using solar power effectively drive in electric-only mode for free.

The technology also solves a challenge experienced with electric vehicles (EVs): their inefficiency at high speeds.

Electric cars are inefficient at highway speeds, with high speeds lowering their maximum range significantly. Over long distances, this can require the driver to stop and recharge several times per trip.

By combining an electric motor with an internal combustion engine, PHEVs significantly reduce consumption during town driving and enable motorists to drive using only the engine at high speeds.

According to Naamsa’s data, 1,879 PHEVs have been sold in South Africa since 2017, with just under 1,350 of the sales occurring since the start of 2023.

The chart below tracks the total number of PHEVs sold annually in South Africa from 2017 to 2024. Data up to Q1 2025 is included in the table further below.