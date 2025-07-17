South Africa’s Department of Transport has filed papers in the Pretoria High Court, asking it to set aside the controversial contract for new driving licence printers and re-run the tender process.

Last year, the department awarded Idemia South Africa the contract to procure new driving licence printers. However, the tender’s adjudication was found to be irregular, stalling the process.

According to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), the Department of Transport has filed papers to overturn the R898-million contract.

It asks the court to set aside the contract awarded to Idemia, re-run the tender process, and allow the Department of Home Affairs to print driving licence cards in the interim.

The transport department’s court papers outline several flaws in the tender adjudication process, including:

A near-R400 million cost escalation from the Cabinet-approved budget of R486 million to the signed contract of R899 million

Use of outdated pricing

Omission of printing material costs

Evaluation errors in scoring and machine assessments

Bidder non-compliance and weak documentation

The Department of Transport filed its case against Idemia South Africa with a founding affidavit signed by acting director-general Mathabatha Mokonyama.

Outa explains that the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) managed the procurement process, an entity which the department admits could not handle such a complex procurement.

The Department of Transport’s case to set aside the contract comes after Outa identified and exposed severe irregularities in the tender adjudication process, which it submitted to minister Barbara Creecy.

Creecy passed the information to the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) for further investigation, and the AGSA wrote a report on its findings, which is included in the department’s court papers.

It also included its own internal procurement assessment and an external review as supporting evidence in the case.

“A notice in the court file confirms that the department is opposing mediation, citing unresolved disputes with Idemia. It is not yet clear whether Idemia will oppose the legal challenge,” said Outa.

The interim solution

While presenting the budget vote speech for the 2025/26 financial year, Creecy announced that the department had signed a deal with Government Printing Works (GPW) to print driving licence cards.

GPW is an agency reporting to Home Affairs that specialises in security printing of important national documents such as passports, visas, birth certificates, green ID books, and smart ID cards.

“To ensure we have a backup solution, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government Printing Works,” Creecy said.

“We expect that this backup solution will be able to print driver’s license cards within three months.”

The minister reiterated that the printer, which last broke down in February 2025, is fixed and that the DLCA is working hard to clear the backlog.

However, she noted that the downtime had resulted in a backlog of 747,748 cards, which will take months to clear.

In mid-June 2025, Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said the driving licence backlog had reduced to around 690,000 cards, estimating that it would take four to six months to clear.

“About 269,000 cards have been printed already, so the backlog is now sitting at 690,000, which is still a big number,” said Msibi.

“In terms of reducing the backlog as a whole, we try to do the monthly updates, but we’re looking at about four to six months.”

In an earlier update in May, Creecy revealed that the backlog stood at 733,000 cards as of 15 May 2025, indicating that the backlog had only reduced by around 43,000.

It should be noted that Msibi’s figure for 269,000 cards being printed likely includes new card applications, not just those contained in the backlog.

However, his estimation of four to six months to clear the backlog is questionable, and it could take far longer to clear.

Given that there were 18 working days between 15 May and his update, the DLCA had reduced the backlog by an average of 2,400 cards per day. At this tempo, it will take over 13 months to clear.

Msibi also acknowledged that the turnaround time for driving licence card applications had increased from the average of “about 14 days”.

“Now, with this backlog, things are obviously changing. So you’re looking at about four to six weeks to be able to get your driver’s licence card,” he said.

“But all is not lost. If you applied for your driver’s licence card before the current one expires, you must just keep your receipt with you in the car.”