South Africa’s biggest electric car charging station vs the world

While South Africa offers extensive electric vehicle (EV) charging station capacity relative to adoption of these vehicles, the biggest local stations are still much smaller than the world’s largest.

Most of the roughly 400 public EV charging locations in South Africa consist of one or two charging points on a single station, typically one with fast DC charging and another with AC charging as backup.

However, Zero Carbon Charge’s first off-grid EV charging station along the N12 between Klerksdorp and Wolmaransstad features eight charging points.

Completed in November 2024, it consists of six DC fast and two AC fast chargers with a combined 480kW power output.

Three of the DC chargers are liquid-cooled to support up to 400kW charging for vehicles with 800V battery architecture.

The site also includes a farm stall shop, a restroom, and a relaxation area. The chargers and all facilities run completely off-grid, as is the plan for all Zero Carbon Charge’s stations.

Power is supplied by a 280kWp PV solar farm supported by 546kWh of liquid-cooled batteries with a biodiesel generator as additional backup.

Zero Carbon Charge plans to build 120 of these stations across South Africa in the coming years to ensure EV drivers have a station at least every 150km, helping ease range anxiety concerns.

The company has secured R100 million in funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

The next phase of its rollout will commence in mid-July 2025, with the locations of three new stations already decided.

Two will be located on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban, and a third will be next to the N1 near Sutherland in the Northern Cape.

While Zero Carbon Charge’s station is undoubtedly impressive by South African standards, the country as a whole still has a long way to go in EV infrastructure compared to many developed countries.

30 times more chargers

Several EVs were at the launch on Thursday. Credit: Greg Cress

The title of largest public EV charging station goes to one of two sites, depending on whether you measure by number of chargers or charging capacity.

The Merklingen charging park in Germany boasts the highest number of chargers at a single location, with 259 charging points.

All of these chargers can only supply up to 11kW of power, but the site sits at a train station and acts as a park and ride facility.

That means many cars will be spending an extended period of time there, so slower charging can still deliver plenty of range.

The largest charging station by capacity is located about 2.5km from Shenzhen Airport Terminal in China. While it has one fewer charging station, its maximum power output is far more impressive.

Energy giants investing in EV ecosystem

Built in a joint venture between BYD and Shell, the station comprises a mix of 480kW and 360kW DC chargers.

Due to the high speed of these chargers, the station is capable of supporting charging over 3,300 cars from empty to full daily.

It is supported by a 233kWp PV solar system capable of producing around 300,000kWh of energy annually to supplement its electricity demand.

Other facilities at the site include a café, dining area, drivers’ lounge, vending machines, and a Car Care service.

While Shell is winding down its presence in South Africa, another energy giant — BP — is investing in EV infrastructure locally.

As part of a broader upgrade of its stations in South Africa, it will be rolling out 40 charging stations and battery swapping facilities.