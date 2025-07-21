Bad news for flights in South Africa

FlySafair, South Africa’s largest airline, will begin locking out pilots from Tuesday after the employees voted to strike, labour union Solidarity said.

The lockout threatens to disrupt the carrier’s operations for two weeks, the union said in a statement on Sunday.

“Solidarity gave FlySafair notice of a one-day strike, but FlySafair hit back with a notice that it would lock out the pilots for seven days, which could last for another seven days,” it said.

“This forced Solidarity to extend its strike notice to 14 days as well.”

An unspecified number of FlySafair flights have been cancelled on Monday, though operations continue “largely as scheduled,” the carrier said in a separate statement.

FlySafair accounts for about 60% of domestic seat capacity in South Africa and carries an average of 30,000 passengers per day.