Truth about expiring driving licence cards in South Africa

The transport department is still deciding whether to increase the validity period of driving licence cards in South Africa from five to eight years, as it is concerned about losing money from an extension.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has told Moneyweb that although she is in favour of the extension, she has not made a decision due to its potential “financial implications.”

“When I asked what are the financial implications, it was not clear,” Creecy said. “I asked for a study to be done so that I can make a decision, understanding the consequences of my decision.”

The minister’s revelation that the extension is not a done deal comes despite the fact that the DoT’s annual performance plan for 2025/2026 clearly stated the department’s intention to extend the validity period.

Tabled in April 2025, the document outlined a timeline for extending the validity period as one of the department’s key outcomes for the year.

The process was set to begin with the consultation of the executive committee, the committee of transport officials, and MECs during the first quarter of the current financial year (April to June 2025).

In the second quarter, the department planned to conduct public consultation on the proposed extension through a draft notice in the Government Gazette.

The third quarter would have been for consultation with the department’s stakeholders committee, followed by a proposal to extend the validity period being submitted to Parliament for consideration.

While Creecy signed off on the annual performance plan, she has now told Moneyweb that the transport department director-general only expected the financial implications report to be completed by the end of September 2025.

While driving licences are valid indefinitely, the physical licence card — which acts as the only officially recognised proof of a driving licence — has had a five-year validity period since it was introduced.

Minister admits it’s about the money

Over the years, the government has provided various explanations for the limited validity period, which is much shorter in most developed countries.

Reasons for the expiry have ranged from concerns over the physical durability of the cards to improving road safety by regularly testing motorists’ vision to ensure they were fit to drive.

However, an independent report commissioned by the department recommended extending the validity period to eight years, less than the average across many countries.

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones told MyBroadband the minister’s recent commentary was an admission that licence card production was an important revenue stream.

Handfield-Jones has repeatedly stressed that there is no other logical reason for the current driving licence card regime, and that the card and physical vehicle licence discs should be scrapped altogether.

“The whole notion of driving licence cards was an attempt to make the licence token more secure than the easily forged ID book version,” Handfield-Jones said.

“This requirement no longer holds water in an era of widespread online connectivity, but the transport department isn’t going to give up the revenue stream of card production without a fight.”

Handfield-Jones listed several other benefits of scrapping physical cards and discs, including:

Elimination of future capital and operational expenditure on driving licence card and vehicle licence disc production.

on driving licence card and vehicle licence disc production. Cost and time savings for citizens who would no longer need to pay for and queue to renew driving licence cards and vehicle licence discs.

who would no longer need to pay for and queue to renew driving licence cards and vehicle licence discs. Reduced environmental impact from eliminating the processes and materials associated with driving licence card and vehicle licence disc renewal.

from eliminating the processes and materials associated with driving licence card and vehicle licence disc renewal. Improved efficiency and reduced costs at licensing centres which would no longer need to devote resources to the renewal functions related to driving and vehicle licences.

Handfield-Jones has also raised questions about why a special driving licence card printer was needed if the Government Printing Works was able to supply a backup printer, as it recently proposed.