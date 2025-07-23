Big changes to petrol stations in South Africa

South Africa’s fuel station market is expected to undergo substantial transformation in the coming years, driven by declining fuel sales and the increasing adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Fuel retailers in the country have seen a decline in revenue from the sale of petrol and diesel in recent years, due to several factors, including the increasing popularity of fuel-efficient or electric-only cars.

A study by Nedbank’s research partner, Trade Intelligence, showed that fuel retail sales dropped 7.6% over the last five years.

According to recent MyBroadband calculations, NEV adoption since 2020 may already be reducing national fuel sales by about 18 million litres annually.

We found that if the 3,568 EVs sold during the period had replaced cars averaging 7.0ℓ/100km and driven an average of 44km per day, annual fuel consumption would have dropped by around four million litres.

The more than 32,000 traditional hybrids and plug-in hybrids sold over the last five and a half years could have reduced annual fuel sales by another 14 million litres.

That does not mean that the industry is in decline. Nedbank national retail services manager Karen Keylock expects service stations’ non-fuel retail revenues to offset the decrease.

Forecourt convenience store turnovers increased 14% in just the last year. Nedbank also found that most people visit these stations for purposes other than refuelling.

74% stopped to shop at a grocery store, 68% bought takeaways, while many others used ATMs or bought a coffee.

NEVs, especially electric vehicles (EVs), offer a golden opportunity to boost revenues further as they take longer to charge than a petrol car takes to refuel.

Fuel stations that offer charging can benefit from the demand for drivers to kill time while waiting for a top-up.

According to Trade Intelligence, grocery giants such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Woolworths are increasingly competing in this space.

In addition, fuel stations have a lot of exposed roof space, which makes them naturally suited for PV solar installations.

In addition to reducing their grid reliance, stations can sell their generated electricity with a healthy profit margin to EV and plug-in drivers seeking a quick top-up in the city or on road trips.

Large oil giants may also have more room to manoeuvre when it comes to competitive public charging costs, which are currently almost non-existent in South Africa’s EV charging ecosystem.

First big energy company takes step in South Africa

VW ID3 charging at BP Pulse station overseas.

Several energy giants are entering the alternative energy sector. Most recently, BP South Africa announced it was transforming its retail outlets into alternative energy stations.

The UK-headquartered oil and gas giant operates more than 27,000 BP Pulse-branded public charging stations and 8,000 retail stations worldwide.

In May 2025, the country’s fifth-largest fuel retailer embarked on a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of its stations in South Africa.

The project includes the construction of 40 new retail locations with expanded offerings such as EV charging stations and a low-carbon battery rental service.

BP previously announced a South African pilot of public EV charging at two fuel stations — one in Johannesburg and another in Cape Town. However, the outcome of the pilot is unknown.

Another energy giant, Shell, has invested substantially in EV infrastructure globally. Among its facilities is the world’s largest by output capacity — a 258-point station in Shenzhen, China.

However, Shell is divesting from its downstream operations in South Africa. In May 2025, the company announced it was close to selling the division, which includes 591 service stations.

Considering this development, it seems unlikely that Shell Recharge EV stations will be coming to South Africa.

South Africa’s four other major fuel station operators — Engen, Astron Energy, Total Energies, and Sasol — have not announced any plans.

However, a handful of their locations already feature EV chargers rolled out in partnership with the country’s two biggest charge point operators — GridCars and Rubicon.

As it stands, the largest station operator — Engen — also has the most EV chargers of any company, with 16 scattered across the country.

The table below summarises how many stations South Africa’s six biggest fuel retailers have and the number of EV charging stations they offer or are planning.