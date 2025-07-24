South Africa’s transport department has applied to overturn the driving licence card printing contract awarded to Idemia and wants Government Printing Works to print cards in the interim.

However, there could be a far quicker way to fix the department’s driving licence card printer problems and simplify the process entirely: evolving the system to enable digital driving licences.

According to South African road safety expert Rob Handfield-Jones, physical driving licence cards and licence discs are outdated.

“A physical driving licence card or vehicle licence disc is an obsolete token of an underlying record which dates from a past era,” he said.

“We should scrap it and empower law enforcers to use biometrics and VIN data to validate driver and vehicle status at the roadside.”

Handfield-Jones highlighted that transport minister Barbara Creecy recently admitted concerns over the financial implications of extending the driving licence card validity period.

Extending the validity period, like shifting to digital driving licences, will likely result in a significant loss of revenue for the state.

“This can mean nothing other than — as many people have long thought — revenue is more important than road safety,” said Handfield-Jones.

Former driving licence project manager Werner Koekemoer recently revealed that only a fraction of the application fee paid for driving licences in South Africa goes towards production.

“I don’t know what the exact figure is. It was around R250, let’s say R300, for a new card application. No more than R50 or R60 of that should be for the production of the card,” he said.

A recent MyBroadband analysis revealed that driving licence applications contribute between R590 million and R620 million to government coffers per annum.

Based on Koekemoer’s estimation that only R50 to R60 goes towards production, this leaves R190 to R200 per renewal to generate revenue for the state.

The DLCA has produced an average of 3.1 million cards per year in its past three financial years, meaning the government pockets R590 million to R620 million each year.

South African road safety expert Rob Handfield-Jones has highlighted revenue generation as the government’s reason for refusing to move to digital driving licence cards.

According to Handfield-Jones, no technological or practical barriers prevent a move to digital licensing and enforcement in South Africa.

“Rather, the problem is the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s refusal to give up the revenue streams that go with analogue document production,” he said.

In addition to generating revenue for the state, Handfield-Jones said other potential vested interests could be preventing the shift to digital licensing.

Licence card printer contract questions

South Africa’s current driving licence production system has been hamstrung by an old printer that is prone to breakdowns.

While the transport department has made progress in procuring new driving licence printers, awarding Idemia South Africa the contract to procure the machines in August 2024, the process has stalled.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) identified and exposed various irregularities with the tender’s adjudication, which it passed on to transport minister Barbara Creecy.

The minister, in turn, asked the Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) to widen its investigation into the tender process, and later approached the courts for a way forward after the AGSA found it to be irregular.

However, in mid-July 2025, the Department of Transport filed papers at the Pretoria High Court, requesting that the contract for new driving licence printers be set aside and the tender process re-run.

The AGSA’s report on its findings was included in its court documents as supporting evidence for the case, and it also included an internal procurement assessment and external review.

The department requested that the court overturn the R898-million contract and allow the Department of Home Affairs’ Government Printing Works (GPW) to print driving licence cards in the interim.

The papers it filed highlight several problems with the tender adjudication process relating to costs, non-compliance, and poor documentation:

Costs escalated by nearly R400 million from the Cabinet-approved R486-million budget to the final contract value of R898 million;

Outdated pricing;

The exclusion of printing material costs;

Evaluation errors during scoring and machine assessments; and,

Bidder non-compliance and weak documentation.

According to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), the department admitted that the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) couldn’t handle such a complex procurement.

Outa said a notice in the court file confirms that the department is opposing mediation, blaming unresolved disputes with Idemia.

“It is not clear whether Idemia will oppose the legal challenge,” it said.

The Department of Transport has asked that the GPW be allowed to print driving licence cards while the tender adjudication process is being re-run.

The department signed an agreement with the GPW to print driving licence cards, which the minister announced while presenting the budget vote speech for the 2025/26 financial year.

The Home Affairs-managed agency specialises in secure printing of important national documents like passports, visas, birth certificates, green ID books, and smart ID cards.

“To ensure we have a backup solution, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government Printing Works,” the minister said.

“We expect that this backup solution will be able to print driver’s license cards within three months.”

Creecy emphasised that the DLCA is working hard to clear the driving licence production backlog after its latest breakdown. However, she added that it will take months to clear.