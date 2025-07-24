Latest news

More news

Trending news

Poll

If you were to order groceries online, which app would you use?

  • Checkers Sixty60 (63%, 473 Votes)
  • PnP asap! (15%, 109 Votes)
  • Woolworths (7%, 53 Votes)
  • Zulzi (6%, 44 Votes)
  • Other (3%, 25 Votes)
  • Spar2U (2%, 18 Votes)
  • Mr D Food (2%, 17 Votes)
  • Uber Eats (1%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 746

Loading ... Loading ...
Sign up to the MyBroadband newsletter