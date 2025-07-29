The former Naspers man and the farmer building South Africa’s first Eskom-free electric car charging network

South Africa’s first fully off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging company is the brainchild of former Naspers legal and financial expert Andries Malherbe and farmer and distillery owner Joubert Roux.

The pair have been working together on wind and solar projects for South Africa’s renewable energy programme since 2011 and founded their EV charging company Zero Carbon Charge in 2021.

The company’s ambitious goal: build a network of off-grid charging stations, with at least one station every 150km along South Africa’s major highways and regional roads outside urban areas.

Malherbe is the company’s legal and financial modelling expert, while Roux spearheads operations.

Malherbe holds a BCom Law and Business Degree from Stellenbosch University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford University, which he obtained on a Fulbright Scholarship.

He began his career in corporate finance, mergers, and acquisitions at the Bankers Trust in New York in 1989.

In late 1991, Malherbe took up position at Naspers subsidiary FilmNet in Amsterdam. He would FilmNet for four years before moving to South Africa to service in various roles at Naspers.

He resigned from the company at the end of 2006 and co-founded private equity firm Drawbridge Capital at the start of the next year.

Roux describes himself as a serial entrepreneur. He began his professional career in the civil engineering industry with Grinaker-LTA in Botswana until 1990, gaining experience in construction projects.

In the late 1990s, he became director at Blue Dust Motor Holdings and later owned and operated several rural vehicle retailers across the Cape provinces.

In October 2015, he co-founded Noord Kaap Energie, a renewable energy initiative with projects around the province.

Roux also has farming interests along the Olifants River and is the founder of solar-powered 1st Principles Distillery, which manufactures craft gin, brandy, vodka, and other liquors.

In an interview with The African CEO, Malherbe explained it was the realisation that charging an EV off a carbon-intensive grid like South Africa’s could make them worse for the environment than petrol cars.

In addition, the use of off-grid chargers could address another problem — a lack of distribution capacity to support the heavy power requirements of fast public chargers.

A c1hallenging start

Andries Malherbe (left) and Joubert Roux (right), Zero Carbon Charge co-founders

Zero Carbon Charge has already secured land-use deals with 120 network partners. Environmental assessments or applications for site usage are also in progress in all nine provinces.

To provide landowners with an incentive, the company is offering them 5% of the revenue generated from the sale of electricity from its stations.

It initially planned to begin construction on its first charger in 2022, with the bulk of its 120 off-grid chargers for passenger EVs originally scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Unfortunately, regulatory challenges have delayed the company’s rollout timeline multiple times.

Malherbe told The African CEO that one issue was that it was almost impossible to secure space for stations on land designated for agriculture or pristine use in the Western Cape.

To date, the company has rolled out one site next to the N12 between Klerksdorp and Wolmarransstad. With eight charging spots, it is the biggest EV station in the country.

It also supports the fastest speed of any charger in the country, with three of the six fast DC chargers capable of up to 400kW of output on a single EV.

But perhaps more impressive is that the entire station uses no power from the grid, thanks to a 280kWp solar farm, 546 kWh battery, and a biodiesel generator for emergencies.

While the rollout has taken much longer than anticipated, the company recently secured R100 million in funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa, which it plans to use for five additional stations.

The company anticipates spending R1.8 billion on its passenger EV stations, while it also plans to roll out 120 stations for electric trucks.