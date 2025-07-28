Price pain for diesel drivers in South Africa — but good news for petrol

While South Africans driving petrol cars will get some price relief at the pumps in August, diesel vehicle owners will spend more when filling up.

The latest unaudited data from the minerals department’s Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows the per-litre wholesale price of 50ppm diesel could increase by roughly 63 cents from 6 August 2025.

Combined with an 84-cent increase earlier this month, the fuel’s wholesale price will be R1.47 more expensive per litre than in June 2025.

While that increase won’t be reflected directly at the pumps, it means service stations will spend substantially more on fuel, a cost that will be passed on to customers.

For example, it will cost R117.60 more to procure 80 litres of diesel, which is the typical fuel tank volume of a double-cab bakkie or large SUV like the Toyota Hilux or Fortuner.

The wholesale price of 500ppm diesel, which is primarily used in industrial, agricultural, and heavy transport, was set for an increase of 65 cents.

While this won’t impact passenger vehicles, the increase in input costs for key industries is likely to have a knock-on effect on consumer price inflation.

International diesel prices have jumped due to concerns about low stock of the types of crude used to produce diesel.

Bloomberg recently reported that nationwide seasonal stockpile levels in the US are at their worst since 1996.

In addition, unexpected refinery outages in Europe and a shortage in the types of crude that yield oil — including from Venezuela, Canada, and the OPEC+ countries — have exacerbated the situation.

Global diesel prices typically also jump in the northern hemisphere’s summer and winter months, when demand increases.

One industry that can have a big impact on prices is agriculture, which consumes large amounts of diesel during the harvesting season starting in September.

Petrol looking much better

The August fuel price outlook is a lot brighter for petrol drivers. According to the CEF’s data, retail unleaded 95 and 93 petrol prices are headed for declines of 29 cents and 33 cents, respectively.

A reduction in the price of crude oil used for petrol production is the most significant factor contributing to an expected decrease in the latest review period.

The rand has also strengthened slightly against the US dollar, the currency in which oil and petroleum products are most commonly sold. That strengthening has also softened the diesel hikes somewhat.

Despite the decreases, the price of petrol will still be slightly higher than it was in June 2025, when it was at its lowest level for the year, which was in June 2025.

It should be emphasised that the final adjustments in fuel prices will only be announced later this week or early next week.

Depending on how the crude oil price and rand behave, the outlook might have changed substantially by that time.

The table below summarises the possible changes in petrol and diesel prices for August 2025, according to the latest data from the CEF.