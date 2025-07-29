Cheap flights at risk in South Africa

South Africa’s domestic airlines must pay their pilots more to prevent them from going overseas, where they can earn roughly three times more than they are currently getting.

This is according to South African Flyer magazine editor and industry heavyweight Guy Leitch, who said that FlySafair is taking too much for granted in its ongoing pay dispute with pilots.

However, FlySafair, which has a 60% market share, argues that meeting pilots’ demands would come at a significant cost, leading to higher airfares.

Additionally, the airline could be grounded in December if the South African courts rule that it is noncompliant with local ownership regulations.

Last week, FlySafair’s pilots went on strike, citing discontent with salary negotiations and working conditions.

These negotiations had been going on for the past three months. Labour union Solidarity said that most of the 211 pilots it represents rejected the airline’s final offer of a 5.7% raise, leading to the strike.

Leitch told the Sunday Times that the airline’s response to its pilots’ wage demands has been “quite arrogant” and is based on the belief that pilots don’t want to leave South Africa.

He argued that other factors will soon become more important than this “lifestyle glue”, keeping pilots in South Africa.

These include the growth of the economy, consideration for their children in the future, and personal safety considerations.

Based on figures he has seen, Leitch said roughly 10% of South African pilots went to work abroad in 2024.

He added that although FlySafair currently only uses Boeing, there is demand for pilots who can be trained to fly Airbus aircraft and those with command experience who can be placed directly into fleets.

“If they’re going to retain their pilots and stop them going overseas, and recognise their level of skills and responsibility, then they should be getting paid a whole lot more,” Leitch told the Times.

“FlySafair is a well-run airline with a very high standard of pilots. But they’re treating them as if they are expendable, which is not good for the long-term industry.”

The airline recently said the increase demanded by pilots actually equated to a 20.1% increase in total cost to the company. This includes additional flight pay, bonuses, and other benefits.

“FlySafair captains currently are paid between R1.8 million and R2.3 million annually, placing them in the top 1% of earners in South Africa. Many earn more than members of the airline’s Executive Committee,” it said.

“The airline’s current offer, when fully costed, equates to an 11.29% increase in total cost to company, a figure FlySafair believes is both competitive and responsible in the current economic climate.”

However, Leitch dismissed the airline’s explanation, saying he’s seen numbers that contradict theirs and believes FlySafair thinks it can get away with paying pilots what they are.

FlySafair faces grounding

Guy Leitch, South African Flyer magazine editor

The country’s dominant domestic airline is also facing an existential threat due to a decision that its ownership structure is noncompliant with South African regulations.

In South Africa, the International Air Services Licencing Act limits foreign ownership of South African airlines to 25%.

However, Ireland-based ASL Aviation owns nearly 75% of FlySafair’s shares through its subsidiaries or directly.

This led to submissions from competitors like Airlink and Global Airways, which launched Lift, a competitor to FlySafair, in late 2020.

As a result, the International Air Services Licensing Council (IASLC) threatened the airline with sanctions in late 2024, which included a suspension or cancellation of its licence.

FlySafair filed an urgent interdict against the ruling, and the airline was given 12 months to resolve its ownership structure, which ends in December 2025.

News24 reported that the airline is challenging the AISLC’s decision. This revolves around the difference in interpretation of “ownership” and “control.”

Daily Maverick reported in early 2024 that Safair Operations, the company under which FlySafair trades, is divided into three parts.

25% of the company is owned by Safair Holdings, 25.14% by B4i Safair, and 49.86% by a South African registered trust.

However, Global Airways and Airlink claim that B4i Safair’s stake is the only applicable local ownership.

The law states that if an airline is not owned solely by a natural person residing in South Africa, it must be incorporated locally and South African residents must hold 75% of its voting rights.

Therefore, Safair argued that the trust complies with the country’s ownership regulations because South African residents control it.

However, legal experts have said the law distinguishes between a juristic person — like a trust — and a natural person.

Thus, even if the trustees were proven to be South African residents, FlySafair would still not meet the 75% threshold for natural person ownership.

Leitch warned that if this interpretation of the Act were implemented, it would have devastating consequences for the South African airline industry.

He said only Lift and Cemair would be considered compliant. In addition to FlySafair, neither Airlink nor South African Airways meet the “natural” person threshold.

Airlink is 25% owned by Qatar Airlines and 33% owned by a BEE shareholder, while SAA is owned by the government, which is also not a natural person.