South Africa has more electric car chargers than petrol stations

While public electric vehicle (EV) charging is still limited in South Africa, the country actually has far more electric EV charging points than petrol and diesel pumps.

Over the past two years of charging various EVs in public, MyBroadband has found many inquisitive South Africans were concerned about the lack of public charging infrastructure.

However, we were also surprised that many people were stunned to learn that they could charge an EV from a regular electric socket in their homes.

Considering the number of buildings with electrical connections in South Africa, it is a sure bet that the potential number of EV charging stations significantly outnumber fuel stations.

In addition, most EV manufacturers include a portable charger with a three-prong plug as standard with their vehicles, so most owners are able to use any socket as their charging “station.”

The lack of understanding may be due to a combination of slow local EV adoption in South Africa and consumer conditioning with petrol or diesel cars.

The idea of being able to fill up at home is strange to those used to getting their fuel from a service station.

When it comes to EV charging, it can be useful to understand the two broad types of EV charging, which can be divided into three categories of charging speeds or outputs — sometimes referred to as “levels.”

The first broad type is direct current (DC) charging. DC is only available at public stations due to the substantial electricity output capacity required and the expensive equipment.

In South Africa, DC speeds can go as high as 400kW, but most stations boast speeds between 40kW and 100kW.

The second broad type is alternating current (AC) charging, which can be split into fast and slow AC charging.

In South Africa, the former typically comes with speeds of 7.4kW, 11kW, or 22kW. However, these require a dedicated charger with a connection supporting over 16 amps (16A) of current.

16A is the limit on the existing SANS-164 three-prong standard socket and the recently adopted SANS 164-2 socket standard.

Portable charging possibilities

The last category of charging — slow AC — is the one that supports charging via a regular electrical socket.

On a 230-volt (230V) electricity network like South Africa’s, a portable charger that can plug into one of these sockets can charge an EV at up to 3.7kW.

Some models only support up to 10A or 15A current, which will provide speeds of up to 2.3kW or 3.5kW, respectively.

Small EVs commonly have battery capacities between 40kWh and 60kWh, while larger models or extended range variants have capacities of 70kWh to 110kWh.

To roughly estimate how fast an EV will take to charge, you can divide its capacity by the speed of the charger.

An entry-level EV with a 40kWh battery will take roughly 10 hours to charge from empty to full on the fastest portable charger, while models with bigger batteries will take around 20 hours or longer.

However, most people will rarely charge their EV batteries from empty to full in one go, as the average South African motorist drives less than 50km a day.

EVs typically consume no more than 20kWh for every 100 kilometres travelled in the city. Refilling the depleted 10kWh will take just about three hours using a portable charger at 15A or 16A.

While a fixed charger with a 7.4kW speed could substantially reduce home charging time, many households may be able to get by using a portable charger.

However, to avoid fires or melting, you should ensure that the socket you are using is of a high quality and avoid using extension leads whenever possible.

While some “heavy-duty” leads may be designed to pull up to 16A, no commercial units are intended to do so over long periods. These are likely to heat up and melt over time.

If you plan to use your portable charger while travelling, it is also essential to consider that some sockets will be limited to 10A due to power constraints. Therefore, an adjustable current on the charger or car is a must.