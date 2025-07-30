Bad news about e-toll speed cameras

A road law and professional driving expert believes that Gauteng’s e-toll gantries have not been repurposed for speed limit enforcement because they may not be technically capable of doing so.

Government entities have insisted that the system was not an expensive white elephant after being shut down in 2024, saying it could be used for CCTV and average speed over distance monitoring.

According to estimates by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), the defunct e-toll system cost the country nearly R90 billion over 24 years.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and Gauteng Provincial Government have proposed average-speed-over-distance (ASOD) enforcement as an alternative use for the system.

After the cameras and RFID readers were disconnected from the e-toll billing system in May 2024, the gantries and their backend systems were handed over to the provincial government.

In September 2024, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi told EWN that the provincial government had made the cameras part of its CCTV portfolio.

Lesufi said that the cameras offered “some technology on speed and tracking lost cars”, to which the government had gained access.

“We have also been given access to their command centre, and we have permanent law enforcement agents that are in the command centre,” Lesufi said.

However, since then, the provincial government has been quiet about repurposing the system for ASOD and proactive crime enforcement activities.

Based on the latest feedback from Sanral, the cameras were still recording vehicle data for “road safety purposes,” but not for speed limit enforcement or fighting crime.

According to Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, the holdout on any announcement of ASOD capabilities suggested “insurmountable” technical issues with repurposing the cameras.

Handfield-Jones told MyBroadband that a “good source” explained Sanral had not prosecuted e-toll defaulters because the gantry cameras were not properly certified for many years.

In 2015, the FF Plus submitted a complaint to the National Consumer Commission that e-toll cameras were not calibrated or certified for use as speed cameras, as prescribed in the Legal Metrology Act.

That came after the political party received confirmation from the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS) that the equipment was not certified.

Certification does not guarantee technical suitability

Handfield-Jones said that although the cameras were “eventually” regularised in accordance with the Legal Metrology Act, their technical suitability in enforcing speed limits remained questionable.

He referred to one high-profile case that happened after the regularisation, in which the cameras’ data proved useless for ASOD measurement.

On a rainy night in February 2014, a prominent politician’s son crashed his Porsche into a minibus taxi on an e-tolled highway in Johannesburg, killing one of its passengers.

Prosecutors obtained gantry data, including timing between gantry passes, to determine whether the driver was exceeding the speed limit.

However, the data was not reliable. “One gantry pass wasn’t recorded at all, and the timings of others were impossible,” Handfield-Jones said.

The Randburg Magistrates Court found the driver was not guilty of culpable homicide as there was insufficient evidence to prove he was driving negligently in the incident.

Handfield-Jones believes the gantry cameras may not be evidentiary-quality to the extent that dedicated ASOD cameras are in establishing a “waterproof” criminal case.

Software could be the obstacle

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

If Handfield-Jones’s assessment is correct, it would be a significant blow to the Gauteng government’s traffic enforcement efforts and revenue collection.

The revenue could have helped the province service a roughly R20-billion debt obligation towards the shutdown of the e-toll system.

Another possibility was that the camera hardware may be suitable for ASOD measurements, but the system’s current backend software was not.

The original scope of the e-toll contract with Electronic Toll Concession — consisting of Austrian firm Kapsch TrafficCom AG and local partner TMT — did not include payment for ASOD enforcement.

This contract lapsed in 2024, which means the software features capable of automatically recognising number plates for e-toll billing may no longer be available to the Gauteng government or Sanral.

Obtaining new software capable of performing ASOD measurements may come at a substantial cost, which would need to be weighed against the potential additional traffic fine revenue.

It seems likely that the only “road safety” function the e-toll cameras are currently performing is for general public CCTV monitoring.

Sanral has an extensive CCTV network for monitoring traffic and road incidents along major highways, including 230 cameras in Gauteng.