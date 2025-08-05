Android Auto and Apple CarPlay problems in South Africa

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay users may experience frequent connection interruptions between their smartphones and cars due to general wireless communication interference.

CarPlay and Android Auto are forms of phone mirroring software that can provide driving-optimised apps for navigation, music playback, and other useful features people might need while on the go.

These apps also have major benefits for carmakers, as they can significantly enhance their infotainment experiences without incurring high research & development costs or expensive hardware.

All a car needs to support the software is a moderately-sized screen and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi modules for establishing the connection. USB connections are also supported.

Even South Africa’s most affordable cars — the Suzuki S-Presso and Toyota Vitz — support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For people with these cars or models with sizeable screens without any Android Auto or Apple CarPlay support, many adapters can allow the software to run on their head unit.

However, MyBroadband readers and forum members have frequently reported wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay disconnects whenever they drive past certain locations.

One particularly problematic area is the Buccleuch intersection in Johannesburg, where the N1, M1, and N3 highways meet. Another is the John Vorster and Olievenhoutbosch intersection in Centurion.

Many users have also experienced their connections disconnecting or stuttering when going through toll gates or gantries.

There are numerous reports of the same issue from online users in many other countries — including Australia, India, the United States, and several countries in Europe.

Based on local and international reports, the issue seems to affect people driving all kinds of cars and using various smartphones.

The suspected culprit in the disconnections is interference from other equipment that uses radiofrequency (RF) transmission to communicate, including telecoms antennas and RF identification (RFID) scanners.

Bluetooth vs Wi-Fi interference

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay use both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish and maintain a wireless connection.

Bluetooth is used for the “handshake” between the two devices. Then, Wi-Fi Direct takes over to enable faster data transmission between the smartphone and the head unit.

In many cases, users will find that their phones remain connected through Bluetooth during a disruption. Although susceptible to interference, Bluetooth operates at lower power and within a narrower frequency band.

Therefore, a Bluetooth device nearby is unlikely to interfere with yours — even less so when the signal must travel through barriers like your car’s shell.

Wi-Fi communication occurs over a much wider range of frequencies in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands and can have a much higher power output, allowing for communication over great distances.

For example, wireless Internet service providers often use Wi-Fi to transmit data over tower-client or tower-tower communication.

The two aforementioned areas where MyBroadband readers have often experienced disconnections have large wireless communication towers within close proximity, which could be causing those issues.

Many of South Africa’s toll gates are equipped with RF identification (RFID) equipment for scanning e-tags, which also function on unlicensed spectrum.

The technology was also used on e-toll gantries in Gauteng. Driving under one of these would previously result in users’ connections freezing or stuttering temporarily, but not completely disconnecting.

Go back to wires — or troubleshoot

The intersection at John Vorster and Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, where Android Auto and Apple CarPlay users report disconnections. A section on the N1 southbound just before the Buccleuch Interchange where motorists also report disconnections. Before the e-toll shutdown in early 2024, driving under gantries would sometimes cause Android Auto or Apple CarPlay to disconnect. Editorial credit: Bruce Smyth / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, there is little motorists can do to resolve Android Auto or Apple CarPlay disconnections within areas where RF interference is significant.

When Wi-Fi was invented, it was difficult to envision all of its possible applications, including widespread use for in-vehicle infotainment.

If you frequently travel through locations with high RF activity, the simplest way to avoid the issue is to connect to the system using a cable for a wired connection rather than wireless.

If the disconnections occur frequently in areas where other users are unaffected, it may be worthwhile to investigate whether there may be another issue.

In some cases, users have seen their wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay disconnections reduce after software updates to either their phone or head unit or by changing certain settings.