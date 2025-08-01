When South Africans will start getting penalty points on their driving licences

The national rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will officially begin on 1 December 2025, and its driving licence demerit point system will launch on 1 September 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa formally proclaimed the commencement dates for the rollout of South Africa’s controversial new traffic enforcement law, which was published in the Government Gazette on Friday.

Aarto’s rollout will begin with 69 larger municipalities and metros at the end of the year, with phase two adding a further 144 local municipalities from 1 April 2026.

The presidential proclamation comes after a period of mass confusion caused by misinformation and misstatements about when Aarto and the demerit point system would come into effect.

However, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) previously said that the dates would only be official after a Presidential proclamation.

The implementation of the new law follows an extensive legal battle, which resulted in the July 2023 finding that the Aarto Act and Aarto Amendment Act were constitutional and valid.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) initially won its case in the High Court, which ruled that Aarto was unconstitutional.

Outa then sought the Constitutional Court’s confirmation, but it overturned the High Court’s ruling instead.

After initially planning to implement the system on 1 July 2020, the ruling had cleared the path for government to launch Aarto on 1 July 2024. However, it missed this deadline.

The National Automobile Dealers Association (Nada) revealed that the RTIA and Department of Transport had revised their plans to launch Aarto in mid-2025.

However, Nada and Outa predicted that government would likely miss this deadline too, which it has.

Outa has argued that although declared lawful, Aarto remains impractical and would impose a significant administrative burden on wrongly fined motorists.

While infringers could technically still take their dispute to court, several additional administrative processes will now need to be followed before this can happen.

Many municipalities are also opposed to Aarto, as it will result in them losing 50% of their fine revenue to the RTIA.

Driving licence demerit points

Central to the Aarto Act is a demerit system through which motorists accumulate points on their licence if they commit traffic offences.

When the system is fully implemented, motorists will begin with no demerit points on their licence and accumulate them when they pay the fines for infringements.

Drivers can accumulate up to 15 points before their licence is suspended. The licence will be suspended for three months for each demerit point over the threshold.

For example, motorists who have accumulated 18 demerit points at the time of suspension will have their licence suspended for nine months.

During the suspension, motorists cannot drive any car. Violating such a suspension will be treated as a criminal offence. Moreover, licences can only be suspended twice.

If a motorist exceeds the points threshold a third time, their licence will be cancelled, forcing them to redo their learner’s and driving licence once the suspension period ends.

The Department of Transport will offer a “driver rehabilitation programme” for frequent infringers whose licences were cancelled. Motorists who complete the programme will have their ban periods reduced.

Demerit points are only valid for three months before they expire. Therefore, it would require several consecutive minor infringements or a few more serious offences for a licence to be suspended.

The table below summarises some of the fines and demerit points that will apply to common road traffic violations once the system is fully implemented.