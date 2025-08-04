Driving licence penalty points warning for South Africa

The South African government has announced that the next phase of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will commence on 1 December 2025.

However, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has warned that it may not achieve the desired results, citing the challenges the rollout faced in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the first phase of the national Aarto rollout would begin on 1 December 2025 with 69 metros and municipalities. The remaining 144 towns will follow from 1 April 2026.

According to the notice, the Aarto demerit point system will launch in September 2026. The system will allocate penalty points for traffic infringements, leading to licence suspensions and cancellations.

Speaking to 702, Outa executive director Advocate Stefanie Fick explained that the system is designed to promote better driving on South Africa’s roads.

“I think the principle, if you look at it on paper, is just to say: okay, we want an administrative process instead of sending people through the whole court system,” she said.

“In essence, what they want to do is create better drivers by saying: if you commit these minor offences, you can lose your licence.”

When asked about the success of the Aarto system’s earlier rollouts in Johannesburg and Pretoria, Fick said the implementation didn’t work as planned.

“In the beginning, they ran out of money. In terms of the Aarto Act, you need to either serve the infringement in person or you need to do it via registered post,” she said.

“They ran out of money and they couldn’t send it via registered post, and obviously, I don’t think they have the resources to serve it on everybody.”

Fick explained that if authorities don’t follow the strict process, which involves sending an infringement notice and courtesy letter, within 32 days, “they can’t do anything”.

“So, also their inability to follow their own procedure was a bit of a problem from the start. And tell me, do you really think people are driving better in Joburg? No,” she added.

Demerit point concerns

Advocate Stefanie Fick, executive director at Outa

Fick warned that implementing the demerit point system could significantly impact fleet operations, as both drivers and cars can accumulate demerit points.

“With unroadworthiness and those types of intervention, you can actually get double points for the driver and for the car,” she said.

Regarding fleet operations, Fick said these businesses will face the challenge of having both drivers and vehicles with demerit points.

“At some point, your driver, because he’s a driver, will get demerit points and they can’t drive anymore. Also, your cars can’t be on the road,” she said.

Fick also explained that the system can’t account for criminal activities such as vehicle duplication and theft.

“I’ve got tickets where it’s my motor vehicle licence, but it’s not me because it’s a duplicated car, or your car gets stolen and it is used by someone else,” said Fick.

“So, because the system is not functioning properly, I do think that people may run into trouble because of the system.”

The rollout of the Aarto Act and its associated demerit point system has been beset with delays. It was initially intended to be fully implemented by July 2022.

However, following extensive legal battles, the Constitutional Court ruled that it was constitutional and valid in July 2023, overturning a previous ruling by the Pretoria High Court.

The table below summarises some of the fines and demerit points that will apply to common road traffic violations once the system is fully implemented.