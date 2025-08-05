Important information about roadblocks in South Africa

The Johannesburg High Court has issued a landmark judgment regarding the rights of South Africans when dealing with police, ruling that citizens can question and film officers without fear of arrest.

The case comes after attorney Shaun Jacobs was arrested for filming a roadblock near his home in March 2019. Jacobs challenged his arrest, which he believed was unlawful.

High Court Judge ML Twala agreed that the arrest was unlawful and stressed that asking questions and demanding answers does not interfere with police duties.

The incident occurred at around 20:00 on 1 March 2019, when Jacobs arrived home to find that two police officers had set up a roadblock outside his gate.

He approached the officers, asking if they could relocate the roadblock, but was ignored. After asking for the officers’ details and informing them that he was an attorney, one became aggressive and threatened arrest.

Jacobs retrieved his cellphone to take a photograph or video of the roadblock and file a complaint. Seeing this, one of the officers arrested him without explaining his rights or the reason for his arrest.

Jacobs was handcuffed and complained that the cuffs were too tight after his fingers went numb, which

“It was unnecessary to detain the plaintiff for fourteen hours before admitting him to bail when his home address was known,” Judge Twala wrote in his judgment.

“I am of the respectful view that the horrible treatment the plaintiff suffered at the hands of the metro officers and the South African Police at Edenvale police station was unnecessary.”

The judge added that Jacobs deserves to be compensated fairly and adequately, making the following order:

The Minister of Police is liable to pay the plaintiff damages in the sum of R100,000.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality is liable to pay the plaintiff damages in the sum of R150,000.

The Minister of Police and Ekurhuleni Municipality are liable to pay the costs of this case, jointly and severally, including costs of counsel.

The plaintiff’s claim against the two officers is dismissed with costs.

The latter item in the order was for Jacobs’ defamation claim against the officers after they alleged he had made racist remarks towards them during mediation prior to the hearing.

Weeding out corrupt officers

Legal expert Elton Hart told eNCA that the ruling sets a benchmark for citizens’ rights to record law enforcement officers.

“Normally, people are half bullied by law enforcement officers when they try to record what is really happening at roadblocks, and out of fear that they might get arrested, people don’t record,” he said.

“I think this one will now pave the way to ensure our law enforcement officers operate according to the law.”

When asked whether he believed the South African Police Service would appeal the ruling, Hart said he doesn’t think it would be successful if it did.

“This judgment speaks directly to what the constitution expects of people in public office regarding how they should behave,” he said.

“Their behaviour should amount to transparency and accountability.”

Hart said the ruling could help South African authorities tackle the scourge of corrupt officers within their ranks, as citizens can now record them in the act.

“We know that some of these officers get bribes. It will mean that people can record what they are doing, and it could help us to curb the scourge of bribes being taken by law enforcement officers,” he said.