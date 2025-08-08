E-tag comeback in South Africa

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has observed a significant increase in e-tag adoption since the shutdown of Gauteng’s open road e-toll gantry system.

E-tags are small electronic devices fitted to a vehicle for automatic electronic toll collection. They use radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to communicate with toll-mounted reading devices.

Although e-tags may be best known for their use in Gauteng’s open road e-tolling system introduced in 2013, they were first used at a handful of conventional “boom-down” toll gates.

The Bakwena concession rolled out electronic toll collection technology at its plazas on the N1 and N4 during the early 2000s.

A motorist with the e-tag can drive slowly through a toll lane, and the boom will automatically open after scanning it and confirming they have credit on their account.

Sanral argues that e-tags remained the simplest and most efficient contactless payment mechanism, which is why it rolled out the feature on all lanes at regular toll plazas.

MyBroadband asked Sanral about e-tag uptake since e-tolls ended. The agency said the total active units had reached 1.8 million and provided its monthly sales figures from January 2022 to July 2025.

The data shows that new monthly e-tag activations had hovered below 10,000 for much of 2022. Uptake increased slightly to around 12,000 per month during 2023 and early 2024.

A graph provided by the agency shows a rapid increase in uptake after the e-toll shutdown at the end of April 2024.

The monthly uptake had gone from less than 12,000 in that month to 17,500 in July 2024 — an increase of 46% in three months.

While the number dipped slightly to roughly 15,000 in September 2024, it had jumped to 25,000 by November 2024, double the number from the same month a year earlier.

The uptake has continued to increase gradually in 2025, coming close to a peak of 30,000 last month. The graph below shows monthly new e-tag sales from 2022.

The red arrow shows when Gauteng’s e-tolls were disconnected from the e-tag billing system.

2025 uptake outpacing three previous years

A year-on-year comparison of active tags also showed that e-tag uptake started increasing significantly in the three months after the Gauteng e-toll shutdown.

While a precise figure was not provided, the sum of 2024’s uptake after the e-toll shutdown was roughly 144,500, an increase of 34% from the approximately 108,000 activations in 2023.

Although uptake also grew between 2022 and 2023, the increase over the same two periods was much lower.

In the 2025 year-to-date, monthly e-tag adoption has remained well above double that of 2022 and 2023’s adoption.

Based on Sanral’s graphs, close to 140,000 tags have been issued in just the last six months. The graphs below from Sanral show monthly e-tag sales between January 2022 and July 2025.

E-toll shutdown predicted to drive up demand

Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO

Despite e-tag users getting discounts on Gauteng open road e-tolls and support for the technology being expanded to many more boom-down toll gates in 2015, e-tag popularity waned.

Any person with an e-tag driving on Gauteng highways would have money on their accounts automatically deducted when driving under an e-toll gantry.

Leaving the e-tag at home for trips in Gauteng also did not help. E-tag accounts are linked to a particular car and number plate, which the e-toll gantry cameras could read.

After a protracted civil disobedience campaign and rising debts, the open road e-tolling system was disconnected from e-tag accounts at the end of April 2025.

Owners of cars that had not previously been registered for e-tags can open a new account with a blank slate.

Staunch e-toll opponent Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) previously told MyBroadband it believed this move could lead to increased uptake of e-tags.

“People and companies will most likely take up fitting e-tags, now that these tags will not bill them for use of the Gauteng freeways,” Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said.

E-tag support is available at all mainline toll gates on the N1, N2, N3, and N4 highways. Some plazas also have dedicated lanes exclusively for e-tag users.

These lanes make it faster for e-tag holders to move through the toll gate, as they don’t have to wait in line behind other motorists paying with cash or cards.

Sanral told MyBroadband that further rollouts of such lanes would depend on tag uptake.

“The more tags in use, the better the plazas can process traffic during peak periods and the more lanes can be dedicated to tags,” Sanral said.