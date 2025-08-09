Fight about secret R7,000 traffic fine targets

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has rejected allegations from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that it has instructed officers to collect at least R7,000 in traffic fines per day.

This comes after DA spokesperson for community safety, Michael Sun, claimed that the JMPD pressured officers to meet this quota.

He said officers had told the party they would be offered overtime payments if they met the daily target, incentivising them to issue fines instead of law enforcement, traffic management, or crime prevention.

“Officers have reliably informed us that they are under pressure to each collect at least R7,000 in traffic fines daily,” said Sun.

“This effectively turns law enforcement into a revenue-generating system rather than a public safety service.”

He added that the DA strongly condemns the behaviour and demanded that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi intervene to restore ethical and lawful policing.

“To incentivise compliance with these targets, officers are reportedly provided with overtime payments, effectively transforming law enforcement into a commission-based revenue scheme,” said Sun.

He explained that, while disturbing, the behaviour coincides with the increased engagement of law enforcement officers with motorists through “indiscriminate and excessive roadblocks”.

The DA believes the roadblocks are frequently set up at high-traffic intersections and aren’t there to ensure road safety but to maximise fine collection.

Sun alleged that these JMPD operations don’t comply with the National Road Traffic Act and the South African Police Service Standing Orders.

“By reclassifying illegal roadblocks as ‘roadside checks’, JMPD evades crucial legal requirements, including proper authorisation by a senior officer, clear signage, adequate warning to motorists,” he said.

“These legally indefensible roadside checks exist solely to extract revenue from struggling motorists, many of whom are already facing economic hardship.”

Sun added that roadside operations don’t contribute to regulating traffic flow, reducing accidents, or ensuring public safety; instead, they foster selective enforcement and the erosion of public trust.

The JMPD responds

The JMPD rejected Sun’s allegations, adding that its primary goal is maintaining order and safety on the city’s roads, not generating revenue.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla explained that officers issue citations based on observed infractions, but denied that there was any revenue-based target.

“It is important to clarify that, while using citations is an expected part of an officer’s duty to enforce traffic regulations, there is no quota system that they are expected to follow,” said Fihla.

“The department’s focus is on ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent accidents and protect the lives of all road users, not on generating a specific number of traffic fines.”

He explained that the JMPD measures officer performance based on their overall effectiveness in creating a safer environment for the community, and one way to do this is to issue citations.

“The integrity of our operations is paramount, and all actions are taken in strict accordance with the law,” Fihla stated.

The DA’s allegations come as the City of Johannesburg is facing a major economic crisis. The Auditor-General has flagged over R22 billion in irregular expenditure.

It also highlighted that hundreds of millions of rands had been spent wastefully. As a result, the National Treasury issued a stern warning that it could cut funding to the metro if the situation doesn’t improve.

The National Treasury has given Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero 14 days to respond to its warning.

According to Julius Kleynhans, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa’s) executive manager for local government, the city’s financial woes suggest a lack of accountability.

“Over a year ago, we saw a billion rand taken back by Treasury from conditional grants that were unspent. When those in charge don’t spend allocated money, they should be held to account,” he said.

“Over the last five years, Johannesburg has been a target for looting, and when no action is taken against those responsible, it raises questions about whether leaders are involved.”

He argued that the metro requires more council oversight, a competent administration free from political interference, and performance measures that promote service delivery and economic growth.