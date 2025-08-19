Electric car tax warning in South Africa

Electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure company Charge (also called Zero Carbon Charge) has joined several others in appealing to the South African government to urgently reduce import taxes on electric cars.

Charge has sent a formal letter to the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition, Parks Tau, warning that failure to act on this issue could have dire consequences for the country.

“South Africa risks not only losing competitive ground to global markets but will also leave its logistics and transport sectors dangerously unprepared for upcoming carbon regulations,” Charge said.

Data from the National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) shows that year-on-year sales of fully-electric cars declined in the first half of 2025.

In H1 2025, just 570 fully-electric models were sold, down 24% from the 749 sold in the same period last year.

Even when factoring in hybrids and plug-in hybrids, overall new energy vehicle sales declined 0.7% year-on-year.

This represents a major shift in trends from recent years, where NEV sales had seen strong year-on-year growth since 2020.

Charge co-founder Joubert Roux believes South Africa’s high EV import duties are stalling market growth.

“Currently, imported electric vehicles are subject to a 25% import duty, plus an ad valorem tax that can reach up to 30% depending on the vehicle’s value,” Charge said.

“Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles — including those with high carbon emissions — generally face only an 18% import duty, or 15% if imported under certain trade agreements.”

Roux said that the global EV shift was already happening, and South Africa must choose whether to lead from the front or be “left in the dust”.

“We can either take decisive steps now to remove the barriers that prevent EV adoption…or we can watch as our manufacturing, logistics, and energy sectors fall behind global competitors,” he said.

“We need action, accessible EV markets, which will then act as a flywheel to energise the local market and create critical mass for the manufacturing of EVs and batteries in South Africa.”

The table below compares sales of NEVs in South Africa in the first half of every year since 2020.

Period Electric Traditional hybrid Plug-in hybrid Total NEVs H1 2020 30 44 93 167 H1 2021 73 66 31 170 H1 2022 207 1,846 86 2,139 H1 2023 502 2,566 138 3,206 H1 2024 749 6,130 301 7,178 H1 2025 570 5,771 788 7,129 Last year-on-year change -24% -6% +162% -0.7%

EV taxes widely criticised

EVs at the launch of Charge’s first public EV charging station in late 2024. Credit: Greg Cress

Charge is not the first to criticise South Africa’s high taxes on EVs. Naamsa itself has advocated for tax credits or direct subsidies of up to R80,000 for fully-electric cars to spur consumer adoption.

Winstone Jordaan, CEO of South Africa’s biggest public EV infrastructure company, GridCars, has warned that the tax regime could wedge South Africa into EV stagnation.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has even pitched in on the topic, blaming high import duties as the primary reason why the EV giant has not yet launched in South Africa.

A recent study by Electric Mission and the Norwegian EV Association also highlighted the high taxes as a major stumbling block to greater adoption.

Norway has among the highest EV penetrations in the world, and its rapid EV sales growth is largely attributed to government subsidies and tax breaks.

The researchers found that the combination of higher EV prices and South Africa’s value-based vehicle tax regime was resulting in people with the cleanest cars contributing the most taxes.

“The current situation in South Africa is that those who do not pollute, have to pay extra. This is not a sustainable principle,” the researchers said “In Norway, the cars that pollute the most pay the highest taxes.”

“This principle has led to cars with emissions facing increasingly higher fees, and as electric cars have improved and gained longer range, they have taken over the new car sales in the country.”

The researchers recommended that the country adjust ad valorem taxes on electric cars to be lower than those on fossil-fuelled cars within the same segments.

It provided an example of how this would change the prices of the fully-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge (also called the EX30) and a petrol-powered competitor — the Volkswagen Tiguan — in the images below.