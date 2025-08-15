The backlog in driving licence cards caused by a three-month breakdown of the country’s only driving licence card printer earlier in 2025 has pushed the turnaround time for a new card to around two months.

Transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi has told MyBroadband that the card backlog was at 539,947 on 11 August 2025.

That is a roughly 38% reduction from the 746,748 outstanding cards on 8 May 2025, when the printer returned to operation after a three-month breakdown.

While the reduction of 207,801 cards over three months is substantial, the waiting time between completing a new card application and a card being ready for collection has increased significantly.

Msibi told MyBroadband that the turnaround time was now roughly eight to nine weeks, up from the four to six weeks in June 2025. It normally takes just two weeks for a card to be ready after an application.

The backlog is also expected to last several months into 2026. The department previously expected it would be cleared in four to six months, which would have been sometime between November 2025 and January 2026.

Based on the daily catch-up of roughly 2,187 cards over the past three months, it would take another 247 days, or more than eight months, to clear the backlog.

That would put the backlog clearance date sometime in April 2026, assuming the nearly three-decade-old machine does not break down again.

It seems unlikely that this outlook will improve, considering the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) division is already operating at its maximum capacity.

Between the machine’s return and 11 August 2025, the DLCA printed 834,275 licence cards for both new and backlogged applications, an average of 8,781 cards per day.

However, Msibi said that the DLCA was producing as many as 22,320 cards per day. In a normal workday, it can only print about 7,440 cards.

The increased output is due to the machine running 24 hours a day with employees working overtime shifts.

Backup machine coming

DLCA employee next to the driver’s licence card printer in 2022

The heavier-than-usual demand on the old driving licence printer may increase the likelihood of another breakdown.

The machine has been the sole producer of driving licence cards since 1998, when the document was first introduced. Its maintenance and repairs cost the department millions of rand annually.

Even without breakdown-induced backlogs, the volume of new card orders means the machine and the DLCA’s employees already have to work overtime to keep up with regular demand.

According to Msibi, the DLCA is getting approximately 10,500 to 11,000 new orders per day. If the printer only ran during regular work hours, it would create a monthly backlog of 91,800 to 106,800 cards.

If the printer suffered a complete breakdown, a backlog of roughly 315,000 to 330,000 cards would build up every month it is offline.

After much criticism from civil society, the transport department is finally getting a backup printer to reduce the impact of the machine’s breakdowns.

In her budget vote speech in July 2025, transport minister Barbara Creecy revealed that her department had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government Printing Works (GPW) for a backup solution.

Creecy said that this system would help mitigate against future downtime of the main printer and should be ready within three months, or sometime around October 2025.

However, the solution has also raised questions with a staunch critic of the physical driving licence card regime — Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones.

He has asked why a specialised machine was procured at a substantial cost when the GPW could have done the printing.

The Automobile Association of South Africa has also asked why the GPW cannot print the new planned polycarbonate smart driving licence cards, considering it already produces smart ID cards.