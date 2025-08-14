Uber violence and murder at top South African shopping mall

An e-hailing driver was killed, while another and a passerby were injured after ride-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday, 13 August 2025.

Times Live reports that the deceased was shot, and four unidentified men torched his vehicle on Wednesday evening.

Community members have shut down the mall and are demanding that Fidelity ADT, the mall’s security company, be removed.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the attack, explaining that another driver and a passerby had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

He said the suspects are unknown, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear. However, police have opened a case of murder, attempted murder, and arson for further investigation.

“The South African Police Service and Johannesburg metro police are on the scene to monitor the situation, which is suspected to be taxi violence-related,” he said.

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela condemned the attack, saying it was senseless, unacceptable, and that such violence would not be tolerated.

Newzroom Afrika reports that community members have shut down the Maponya Mall for seven days in response to the attacks.

“We are not going to sleep. For seven days, there’s not going to be operation,” one person said.

The same community member demanded that Fidelity ADT be removed from managing security at the mall, adding that the area requires heavily armed security.

“Fidelity is not an armed security. It’s not highly armed. They’re always reactive instead of being proactive,” he said.

He also called for better police presence, pointing to four police vans parked close to the mall and questioning why they weren’t there yesterday.

This isn’t the first time the Maponya Mall has been the flashpoint of violence between taxi and cab operators and drivers for e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt. Similar attacks took place in June 2023.

The initial attacks saw at least two people injured, and bystanders shared videos of the violence online, claiming that taxi drivers were responsible.

One video showed a man hitting another who was approaching a vehicle with a blunt weapon. Another man then walks to the car and starts smashing the windows.

The attacks followed a similar approach, with the culprits opening fire on ride-hailing operators and torching their vehicles.

Three-month ban for Uber and Bolt drivers at Soweto Malls

Similar attacks to the ones at Maponya Mall in June 2023 occurred at the Protea Glen Mall at around the same time.

Following the violence, the Soweto United E-hailing Association and the Soweto Taxi Association agreed that Uber and Bolt drivers would be banned from operating at malls in Soweto.

They came to the agreement during a meeting at the Kliptown police station, and agreed that the ban would be enforced for the next three months.

Former Gauteng MEC for transport, Kenny Kunene, attended the meeting and confirmed the compromise in a later interview.

He said ride-hailing representatives had agreed that their drivers would not enter shopping mall parking lots but would be allowed to pick up passengers outside their gates.

He also explained that an exception would be given to drivers transporting the elderly and people with disabilities.

However, the violence plaguing the transport sector has once again reared its head just weeks after e-hailing driver associations threatened a national shutdown.

In July, a group of drivers vowed to orchestrate a nationwide shutdown of Uber and Bolt unless their demands regarding pay and working conditions were met.

They highlighted e-hailing platforms slashing fares by 35% since 2016, deactivating driver accounts without due process, and phasing out vehicles older than five years as key grievances.

Drivers also said the lack of safety features in apps put them at risk. However, Uber and Bolt have consistently said that they have added many safety features to address concerns.

These include the ability for riders to share their in-trip locations with loved ones, in-trip audio recordings, and requiring drivers to enter a PIN before a trip can begin.

For drivers, it offers emergency response, allows friends and family to follow their route, and detects if a trip has an unexpected long stop.

Despite numerous safety features, both drivers and riders have reported being victims of crimes committed by the other party, often with limited recourse or support from the platform.