South Africa’s first ticketless parking app shuts down

South African ticketless parking platform KaChing will shut down at the end of August 2025, the company announced in an email to users on Thursday.

“After ten years of innovation and dedication, the time has come for us to acknowledge that the technology we pioneered has run its course,” KaChing said.

“As a result, KaChing will begin a gradual shutdown of its services, with our final day of operation anticipated to be 31 August 2025.”

Launched in a commercial pilot in 2015 and rolled out publicly in early 2016, KaChing aimed to shake up parking payments in the country with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Users signed up for the platform via the web or a mobile app, providing their car’s registration number during the process.

Cameras at the entrances to KaChing-supported parking sites would read a user’s licence plate and open the boom automatically if they had a credit or debit card linked to their account.

KaChing said it has proudly served thousands of users and partnered with numerous parking facilities to make the parking experience smoother, faster, and more convenient.

The company assured users who had a prepaid balance with KaChing that they would receive a refund, as long as they requested this before 15 September 2025.

A search through KaChing’s reviews on Google suggests that trouble had been brewing at the company for some time.

Over the past year, several users have complained that they were unable to update their card details, the mobile apps no longer worked, and customer service was nonresponsive.

According to the latest information on its website, the platform had over 25,000 active users, 60,000 registered vehicles, and had successfully processed one million parking transactions.

The website also said that KaChing was available at “over 35 sites.” However, a map of the locations was not functioning at the time of our visit.

Rival service performing well

KaChing is not the only company of its kind. Another platform offering ticketless parking in South Africa is Admyt.

Admyt and KaChing were founded in the same year. Although KaChing launched its commercial pilot before Admyt, both rolled out to the public in 2016.

Admyt appears to be faring much better than KaChing. It recently reported strong growth and secured a rollout deal with a major property developer.

Launched out of Australia by former Joburger Jordan Wainer, Admyt’s registered cars have surged to over 300,000.

According to its website, Admyt’s ticketless entry system is supported at 63 retail outlets and 23 office complexes. It also operates at two sites in Poland.

Admyt chief technology officer Jaco van der Merwe recently told RSG Geldsake that its growth was slow initially but had recently accelerated.

Property development giant Hyprop announced in September 2024 that it would expand Admyt’s systems to 175 parking lanes across several major malls.

The company’s revenue comes from a flat R1 commission on each digital ticket, which does not apply if a parking session was free.

Considering it processes over four million parking events annually, its annual revenue could already be in the millions of rand, even if 70% of entries were free.

Both Admyt and KaChing had teething issues in their early years, with users often complaining that the system did not read their licence plates.

Admyt recently launched QR code scanning as a fallback mechanism for when the ANPR-based system failed.