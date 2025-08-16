Traffic fine scam warning for people with cars in South Africa

Online payments platform PayCity has warned users of various phishing scams through which fraudsters send fake traffic fine notifications impersonating the company.

The platform provides a payment service for South Africans to pay traffic fines, buy prepaid utilities, and pay their municipal accounts.

“We have been made aware of several phishing scams where fraudsters send fake traffic fine notification messages pretending to impersonate PayCity,” it said in a notice sent to users.

“These messages may include fraudulent payment links from domains that are not associated with PayCity.”

While the firm confirms that it sends official payment links via email, SMS, and WhatsApp, it emphasises that its traffic fine notification will always originate from the paycity.co.za domain.

Similarly, any payment links it sends will always point to the paycity.co.za domain. It urges users not to click on any links or make payments through suspicious or unknown domains.

“If the communication or payment link does not point to the paycity.co.za domain, it is not safe to use,” says PayCity.

“If you are unsure about any email you’ve received, please forward it to [email protected] and we’ll verify it for you.”

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) issued a similar warning in July 2025, saying the National Traffic Information System (Natis) will never demand payment through vague emails.

“Beware of phishing emails claiming you owe a traffic fine. Natis will never demand payment via suspicious links. Real emails include your vehicle information,” it said.

It added that official communications regarding fine payments will direct recipients to the Natis online portal.

“Delete the scam email. Don’t click on any suspicious links or share personal details,” the RTMC warned.

The warning came after reports of a scam campaign in which fraudsters sent potential victims an email claiming they owed a R210 fine, which had been doubled to R420 due to late payment.

The phishing campaign threatened further increases and falsely promised that those who complied would receive an interest refund if payment were made quickly.

Alleged R7,000 per day traffic fine target in Joburg

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) recently rejected allegations from the Democratic Alliance (DA) that it instructed officers to collect at least R7,000 in traffic fines per day.

DA spokesperson for community safety, Michael Sun, had accused the JMPD of pressuring its officers to meet the daily target.

According to Sun, officers told the DA that they would be offered overtime payments if they met the daily target.

He argued that this incentivised officers to issue fines instead of enforcing the law, managing traffic, and preventing crime.

“Officers have reliably informed us that they are under pressure to each collect at least R7,000 in traffic fines daily,” said Sun.

“This effectively turns law enforcement into a revenue-generating system rather than a public safety service.”

He said the DA strongly condemned such an approach and demanded that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi intervene to restore ethical and lawful policing in the metro.

Sun added that the approach coincides with the increased engagement of law enforcement officers through “indiscriminate and excessive roadblocks”.

The JMPD slammed the allegations, emphasising that its primary goal is maintaining safety and order on Johannesburg’s roads, not collecting revenue.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said offers issue citations based on observed infractions and denied that there was any revenue-based target.

“It is important to clarify that, while using citations is an expected part of an officer’s duty to enforce traffic regulations, there is no quota system that they are expected to follow,” said Fihla.

“The department’s focus is on ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent accidents and protect the lives of all road users, not on generating a specific number of traffic fines.”