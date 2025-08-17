Surprising new information about smart driving licence cards in South Africa

The Sunday Times reports that a seven-person transport department delegation travelled to France to inspect a smart card printing machine for driving licence cards.

However, the machine the department’s Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) division wanted to procure was not in France.

A video shared on WhatsApp showed the delegation being entertained by representatives from Idemia, the French company that owns the smart card printing machines.

The video formed part of an Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) probe into the delegation’s trip to France and the Netherlands last year.

The department couldn’t explain why they didn’t visit the Czech Republic or Greece, two sites where the machine can be examined. Instead, they looked at an “unrelated” machine owned by the same company.

The delegation spent two days in France before moving to Amsterdam to inspect a second machine that would embed security features, the card owner’s personal details, and biometrics.

However, the company claimed in its bid document that the machine could only be viewed in Morocco or Burkina Faso.

In addition to questions about whether transport department officials examined the correct printer, an investigation by the auditor-general found that two delegates did not even view the machine.

After returning, the officials recommended that Idemia South Africa be awarded the contract to supply, install, and maintain the card-printing system for five years.

Idemia was announced as the winning bidder for the driving licence printing contract in August 2024. However, shortly afterwards, Outa exposed various irregularities surrounding the process.

Outa informed transport minister Barbara Creecy of the irregularities, who passed the matter on to the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) and requested further investigation.

“The Auditor-General took our concerns seriously, and we commend Minister Creecy for acting on them,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“This is how civil society, oversight institutions and public representatives should work together to tackle maladministration.”

The AGSA identified various irregularities surrounding the adjudication process, prompting Creecy to approach the High Court for a way forward and halt the process.

The Department of Transport then filed papers at the Pretoria High Court in July 2025, requesting that the R898-million contract be overturned.

The court papers outline various flaws in the contract and the adjudication process, including:

An almost-R400 million cost escalation from the Cabinet-approved budget of R486 million to the signed contract of R898 million.

Use of outdated pricing.

Exclusion of printing material costs.

Evaluation errors in scoring and machine assessments.

Bidder non-compliance and weak documentation.

Finding a replacement for South Africa’s only driving licence card printer is critical. The machine is old and prone to breakdowns, resulting in extensive backlogs in card production.

Troubled from the start

The country’s transition to a new driving licence card and printer has faced various delays since former transport minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed the plans in 2022.

Calls for a new card and machine intensified following the Covid-19 lockdown. Motorists being unable to visit driving licence testing centres created a significant backlog.

This was exacerbated by South Africa’s only driving licence card printing machine breaking down for two months.

Cabinet approved the design of the new driving licence card in September 2022, and Mbalula announced that the pilot project would commence in late 2023.

The department planned to stop issuing the current driving licence cards at the end of March 2024, making the latest possible expiry date 31 March 2029.

The department, under Sindisiwe Chikunga, went silent about the process in late 2023, and only in January 2024 did the minister admit that the machine had not yet been procured.

A month later, the department announced it was at the “tail-end” of the procurement process. This was when the transport department delegation visited France to inspect the new printers.

The expiry of South Africa’s driving licence cards is also controversial. Several organisations have called for card validity periods to be extended to 10 years.

Mbalula started the process of extending the validity period to eight years while he was transport minister.

However, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and Chikunga later confirmed that the extension would not happen, citing a report which recommended against extending it.

Subsequent probing by Outa revealed that the report had in fact recommended an extension to eight years for the current cards, and potentially, a 10-year validity for the new polycarbonate cards.

The report also said that the current breakdown-prone printer was supposed to have been replaced over a decade ago.

Despite the Department of Transport’s 2024 announcement that it wouldn’t extend the driving licence validity period, its annual performance plan includes plans to extend the validity to eight years.