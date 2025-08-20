Our used electric car has covered over 20,000km in South Africa — Here is how much range its battery has lost

The battery in our used electric vehicle (EV) has lost less than 5km of its original range after covering over 20,000km in South Africa.

Concerns about long-term EV battery life and replacement costs are common barriers to EV adoption. This makes sense when considering petrol or diesel engines only become slightly less efficient over time.

A 2021 study published in the World Electric Vehicle journal found that over 60% of Gauteng users cited high prices of EV batteries beyond the warranty lifecycle as a major hurdle to buying an electric car.

The lithium-ion batteries used in EVs are subject to two types of degradation — calendar and cyclical ageing.

Even if you did not charge or drive your EV, it would naturally lose some capacity due to its chemical makeup. Cycling the battery through charging and discharging speeds up that process.

However, it is improbable that a new EV or even a used model from recent years will need its battery replaced, as degradation is slow compared to the typical length of car ownership.

Automakers have tried to allay fears over this by offering extensive battery warranties that guarantee a certain battery capacity after several years or tens of thousands of kilometres.

Typical EV and hybrid battery warranties in South Africa guarantee 70% or 80% of original capacity after eight years or 160,000km.

While there are several real-world examples of EVs boasting over 70% of their original capacity with 500,000km on the clock, we were curious to measure the degradation for ourselves.

Earlier this year, we bought a used 2023 GWM Ora 03 GT with 12,000km on its odometer. We regularly check the battery’s state-of-health (SoH) using an onboard diagnostics (OBD) reader.

OBD readers connect to a port typically under the steering column. Bluetooth-equipped OBD readers like the one we used can be connected to a smartphone and a mobile app such as Carscanner.

They can check various metrics reported by the car’s built-in computer, including error codes and an EV’s battery state-of-health.

1.2% gone in two years

At the time of purchase, the Ora’s battery state-of-health (SoH) was around 99%. Five months into ownership, we’ve driven roughly another 8,300km.

With 20,300km covered in total since the car was first registered in early 2023, the battery SoH has dropped to 98.8%, a cumulative loss of 1.2% with both calendar and cyclical ageing.

A brand new Ora 03 GT has a claimed range of 400km, based on the WLTP cycle. The 1.2% reduction works out to 4.8km of that range.

If the degradation continued at the current pace, the battery pack would have lost about 6% of its original capacity after 100,000km of driving.

After 160,000km, which is the distance covered under warranty, the pack will have 9.6% less capacity, which translates to 38.4km less range.

That remains comfortably above the 80% capacity guaranteed under the warranty, which applies for either that distance or eight years from first registration.

After 500,000km, it will have lost 30% of its original capacity — or 120km of range. While this is a substantial loss, the battery will still have 280km of WLTP range left.

However, if the Ora follows the commonly observed ageing trend in lithium-ion batteries, its rate of degradation will likely slow down over the coming years.

Extra measures to prolong battery life

The Carscanner Android Auto app showing the Ora 03 GT’s battery state-of-health

There are some measures that EV owners can take to further minimise the impact of calendar and cyclical ageing on their battery packs.

Firstly, degradation worsens in extremely high or low temperatures. High temperatures are a bigger issue in South Africa.

The best way to limit this impact is to park your EV in a covered space or well-insulated garage whenever possible.

Secondly, lithium-ion batteries don’t like being at extreme states of charge at the high end or low end for prolonged periods.

It is recommended that the battery remain between 20% and 80% state-of-charge most of the time, although newer lithium-iron phosphate batteries are better at dealing with extremely low and high charge levels.

That said, our Ora 03 GT has an older lithium ternary battery, which has been depleted well below 10% and charged over 80% on multiple occasions.

Reputed carmakers equip their EVs with highly advanced battery management systems, which intelligently manage charge and discharge to balance user convenience and long-term battery life.

Finally, it is best to only use DC fast charging when necessary, such as for road trips. Slower AC charging is better for long-term battery life.