South Africa gets new hybrid hatch for under R500,000 — with more power than a Polo GTI

Chinese carmaker MG has launched its first hatchback in South Africa, including a top-end model that is the fastest and most powerful hybrid for less than R500,000.

The former British brand relaunched in South Africa in December 2024, initially offering two SUVs — the MG ZS and MG HZ — and the premium fully electric Cyberster.

The MG3 became the brand’s fourth model and looks poised to shake up the hatchback market with highly competitive pricing.

Four variants of the MG3 are available in South Africa, including three petrol models with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that provides 81kW output and 142Nm torque.

The vehicle’s dimensions are similar to those of the Volkswagen Polo, Hyundai i20, Mazda 2, or Opel Corsa. Its petrol models’ prices range from R269,900 to R344,900.

That could make the MG3 a major threat to competing cars, especially considering its extensive feature set. The entry-level MG3 models get the following as standard:

Push-button start

Automatic air conditioning

Light-sensing halogen headlights

LED daytime running lights

Electrically-adjustable side mirrors

Tyre pressure monitoring

Electronic stability control and traction control

Hill Assist

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera with guidelines

Four airbags

16-inch alloy wheels

Cruise control (on automatic and Luxury models)

The R344,900 Luxury version adds features that will impress even when compared to Chinese competitors like Chery and GWM.

Its specifications include LED headlights, auto-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, a microfibre leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, and a 360-degree camera.

The final step up is the MG3 Hybrid+, which could be an intriguing option for buyers looking for an affordable hot hatch — a category of car severely lacking in South Africa’s SUV-crazed market.

Priced at R469,900, it is the country’s most affordable hybrid hatchback, undercutting the next-best priced Honda Fit and Corolla hatch hybrids by roughly R80,000.

The MG3 Hybrid+ pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined output of 155kW and 425Nm torque.

For perspective, the Volkswagen Polo GTI boasts 147kW and 320Nm. It also costs about R116,000 more than the MG3 Hybrid+.

MG claims the hatch can accelerate from a standstill to 100km/h in eight seconds. However, several real-world tests have shown that seven seconds was very achievable in the right conditions.

Over 800km on a tank

For those less concerned about performance and more focused on practicalities, a 1.83kWh high-voltage battery reduces combined fuel consumption to a claimed 4.3 litres per 100 kilometres.

That is on par with the claimed range of the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, which starts at about R20,000 more.

Even with a relatively small fuel capacity of 36 litres, MG claims that its hybrid hatchback can cover 837km on a single tank.

The MG3 Hybrid+ adds onboard navigation, blind spot monitoring, lane-change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic emergency braking, and an electric hand brake.

With that feature set, the car offers solid value for money — especially compared with higher-end hatchbacks.

The MG3 Hybrid+ is one of just three hybrids in South Africa priced under R500,000 in August 2025. It is also the second most affordable overall, with the entry-level Chery Tiggo 7 Cross priced R20,000 lower.

These models could provide a welcome boost to hybrid sales in South Africa, which shrank in the first half of 2025 after multiple years of growth.

MG3