South Africa one of the world’s worst places for drivers

Compare the Market’s 2025 World’s Best Drivers Index ranks South Africa as one of the worst places for driver safety.

The insurance comparison website analysed five key factors relating to road safety in 56 countries to create a combined composite score out of 100 for a comprehensive assessment of driving conditions.

The factors included road deaths per 100,000 — projected using historical data — as well as legal blood alcohol concentration limits, average speed limits, road quality, and traffic index scores.

South Africa scored 48.45 out of 100. Thailand, Argentina, and Indonesia were the only countries with lower scores.

The metrics that had the greatest impact were a road death rate of 17.9 per 100,000 people and a traffic score of 186.1, one of the highest on the list.

Compare the Market said the traffic score showed South Africa needed improvements in traffic management and overall road safety to support a more reliable and secure driving environment.

On the positive side, South Africa’s road quality score of 4.5 out of 7 reflected above-average infrastructure.

However, the analysts said there was still room for improvement to ensure safer and more efficient roads.

Thailand ranked as the worst country for driving. It had the third-highest rate of road deaths by country at 30.7 per 100,000 people.

The only countries that had higher road deaths per 100,000 people were Vietnam with 38.5, and Saudi Arabia with 53.8.

However, Thailand scored lower in road quality and traffic congestion, which is especially bad in and around Bangkok. Overall, the Asian country scored 43.83 out of 100, five points lower than South Africa.

The Netherlands achieved the highest score of 84.88 out of 100, thanks to well-maintained roads, reasonable average speed limits, and relatively low congestion.

“Driving in the Netherlands is a breeze, especially when you’re outside of the city centres,” the analysts said. “The only thing you need to keep an eye out for are cyclists coming from every direction.”

Other great countries for drivers

Estonia came in a close second place, with strong infrastructure supported by the lowest traffic index score on our list.

“As one of the least populous European countries, at just 1.3 million people, it’s maybe not surprising that the roads are safer than busier countries, and its total score out of 100 was 81.93.”

“The legal BAC limit is just 0.02% and the projected road deaths are 2.1 per 100,000 people, among some of the lowest on our list.”

Japan and Sweden came in at third and fourth, respectively, standing out for their high road quality and low fatalities.

“Although Japan does have a high traffic index score, its average speed limit is just 70km/h, the lowest on our list, and its composite score was very close to Estonia at 81.29 out of 100,” the analysts said.

The table below ranks the 10 worst countries for drivers, according to Compare the Market’s 2025 World Drivers Index.