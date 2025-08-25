Toyota and Volkswagen’s first electric cars in South Africa could bring a price surprise

Toyota and Volkswagen could jolt South Africa’s electric vehicle (EV) market in 2026 when they launch their first fully electric cars in the country.

Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby recently revealed that the company will launch three electric cars in the country in early 2026.

Volkswagen South Africa has trialled several EVs in South Africa in recent years, and it will start selling its VW ID.4 SUV locally in 2026.

Aside from their established reputation and track record as the country’s two best-selling car brands, the automakers could have another edge over current EV sellers — price.

While numerous new EVs have launched in South Africa for under R1 million in the past two years, these cars are from brands with no local vehicle manufacturing operations.

While these models come from China, where production costs are low, they cost substantially more locally than in their home market, due to heavy import fees.

The most affordable option currently available is the BYD Dolphin, which is priced from R539,990. In China, the entry-level model costs 99,800 Chinese yuan, which works out to R245,505.

The big mark-up is primarily due to a 25% import duty on all vehicle imports to South Africa — apart from an 18% reduced duty on petrol and diesel cars from the European Union.

The 25% duty adds about R61,000 to the Dolphin’s landing cost. 15% VAT is also applied to the retail price plus duty, with a mark-up of 10%, adding roughly another R50,000.

Lastly, all imported cars are subject to a sliding-scale ad valorem tax on luxury goods that has not been adjusted in three decades. Ad valorem can vary from low single-digit percentages to 30%.

In the Dolphin’s case, the ad valorem is 5.14%. In total, the taxes add about R124,635 to the EV’s landing cost, as summarised below.

Chinese retail price excluding taxes 99,800 yuan (R245,505) Import duty R61,376 15% VAT on price plus duty with 10% mark-up R50,635 Ad valorem tax (5.14%) R12,624 Landing price in South Africa before shipping and insurance R370,140

Edge for local manufacturers

Toyota Urban Cruiser electric

Considering that Chinese and Indian cars are already selling well due to competitive pricing, adjusting these import duties to make EVs more affordable could devastate local manufacturing.

However, consumers could see affordable options from local automakers, as these companies have accumulated billions of rands in import duty credits.

South Africa’s government rewards companies that produce a minimum vehicle threshold annually with Production Rebate Certificates (PRC).

If the manufacturer has enough credits, PRCs can be used to reduce import duties on vehicles to as low as 0%. This would substantially impact the cost of importing an EV.

If BYD made cars in South Africa and had sufficient PRCs, it could reduce the Dolphin’s landing price by over R92,535.

The only local vehicle manufacturers that currently import EVs for sale in South Africa are BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which primarily cater to the high-end market.

Toyota and Volkswagen offer a much wider range of products, including more affordable electric cars. By leveraging import duty credits, they could sell several models for well under R1 million.

While Kirby did not specify which models Toyota would be rolling out locally, Toyota’s first fully-electric car — the bZ4X — has been confirmed for a local introduction.

Another model that could be a popular option locally, considering South Africa’s love for crossovers, is the electrified Urban Cruiser, which is being built in Europe.

Similar to Toyota’s petrol-powered Urban Cruiser, the electric model shares a platform with a Suzuki model. In this case, the Urban Cruiser is based on the eVitara.

In Germany, the electric Urban Cruiser starts at €29,990 (R614,868) for a 106kW single-motor model with a 49kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery (LiFePO4) supporting roughly 300km range.

Subtracting Germany’s 19% VAT from that figure drops the taxable amount to R516,696. With the regular 25% duty, the total landing price would be about R816,513, without shipping.

If Toyota South Africa reduced the duty to 0%, the total landing cost of the electric Urban Cruiser would be R666,025 — a reduction of R150,000.

Local carmakers will also benefit from a 150% tax deduction on the cost of certain parts and equipment used in the production of EVs and hydrogen-powered vehicles starting 1 March 2026.

This incentive could accelerate local production of EVs and make them substantially more affordable over the coming years.