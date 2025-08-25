The true price of petrol in South Africa

Nearly a third of the cost of every litre of petrol in South Africa in August 2025 can be attributed to taxes, an analysis of official Department of Mineral Resources and Energy data reveals.

South Africa’s fuel taxes have become a heated topic in recent years as many households struggle to make ends meet amid severe economic pressures, including rising living costs.

Entities like the Automobile Association of South Africa and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse have been especially critical of the government’s use of the general fuel levy (GFL) to plug its budget shortfalls.

The heavy regulation of the fuel industry makes it impossible for motorists to avoid paying the tax, which is music to National Treasury’s ears.

The other significant fuel tax — the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy — has also received criticism in recent years.

The levy goes into a fund that compensates people for income losses due to injuries or time lost at work due to road accidents.

However, the RAF has been grossly mismanaged, with payouts sometimes made without proper due process. This raises big questions about whether the tax is being used for its intended purpose.

In July 2025, transport minister Barbara Creecy suspended the RAF board for allegedly failing to act in the entity’s best interests and fulfil its fiduciary duties.

RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo was also fired after it was revealed that he spent R10 million in public funding on an extensive security detail for his family, despite no proof of threats to his safety.

That included R4 million on an armoured BMW X5, three VW Golf GTIs, each costing between R800,000 and R1 million, and salaries for nine bodyguards.

Rising public discontent and pressure from civil society have forced the government to rein in GFL and RAF increases in recent years.

However, the ANC-led government was forced to increase the GFL again in the current financial year after its coalition partners and opposition parties opposed a VAT hike to plug a budget shortfall.

Three main elements in fuel prices

The elements that make up the cost of fuel in South Africa can be broadly divided into three categories — basic input costs, margins, and taxes.

R11.50 of every litre of fuel goes into the actual cost of procuring, importing, transporting, and storing it. That amount made up about 53.3% of the R21.59 inland price of unleaded 95 petrol in August 2025.

Taxes are the second biggest contributor. The GFL on unleaded 95 currently stands at R4.01, while the RAF levy is R2.18. Each litre of fuel is also subject to 4 cents in customs and excise duties and a 14-cent carbon levy.

Therefore, the cumulative tax contribution to each litre of petrol is R6.37. That makes up 29.5% of the unleaded 95 inland price of R21.59 in August 2025.

The remaining R3.74 is made up of the government’s allowable wholesale and retail margins on fuel, which works out to 17.3% at current prices.

Wholesalers are afforded 74 cents on each litre of petrol, while retailers can add roughly R3.00 to a litre. These margins are well within the typical profit margin ranges used in other industries.

The table below summarises the contributions of each cost element in the petrol price.

Element Cost Unleaded 95 price inland in August 2025 R21.59 Basic input costs R11.50 Basic Fuel Price R10.05 Transport cost R0.87 Secondary storage R0.38 Secondary distribution R0.19 Taxes R6.37 General Fuel Levy R4.01 Road Accident Fund levy R2.18 Customs and excise R0.04 Carbon levy R0.14 Margins R3.74 Wholesale R0.74 Retail R3.00

Threat to the fuel tax

The South African government’s decision to use the GFL to supplement general tax revenue could become a major headache in the near future.

Fuel sales could plummet with the increased adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs), including hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs).

While the government could counteract this by imposing additional fees for NEVs in licensing or registration, it would not be able to justify this based on these vehicles’ impacts on roads.

As the GFL is not ringfenced, petrol and diesel users are not contributing any taxes specifically for the upkeep of roads.

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones said it was unlikely that the government would ringfence the GFL again due to its significant contribution to general tax revenue.

“The majority of the cost of the destruction of our road network is outsourced to the private sector as increased vehicle running costs and insurance claims anyway,” he said.

“The government simply has no incentive to reinvest any of the fuel tax it collects into roads.”

His proposed solution is a per-kilometre tax applied to all vehicles, either annually or monthly. This tax should be linked to a road damage escalation factor based on vehicle weight.