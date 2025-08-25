The Department of Transport is optimistic that it can clear the driving licence card production backlog by December 2025.

This comes after the machine broke down in February 2025, resulting in a backlog of more than 730,000 when it returned to service in early May.

Speaking to SABC News, spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Collen Msibi, said the department has printed over 800,000 driving licence cards since the end of May.

However, a significant portion of the cards produced were for new applications, with Msibi saying the backlog remains at around 539,000 cards.

“Since the end of May until the 11th of August, we’ve been able to print up to 834,000 driver’s licence cards. But it leaves us with a 539,000 backlog,” he said.

He explained that while the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) must clear the backlog, it still receives applications from motorists daily.

“On a daily basis, we get more than 10,000 applications,” said Msibi.

“So, that is why it is difficult for the backlog to go down. But we’ve given ourselves until November to be able to complete the backlog.”

However, this goal of clearing the backlog by December 2025 assumes that the machine doesn’t suffer another breakdown between now and then.

The backlog of 539,947 driving licence cards as of 11 August 2025 represents a roughly 38% reduction from the 746,748 cards the department reported on 8 May 2025, when the printer returned to service.

In mid-August 2025, Msibi told MyBroadband that the turnaround time for a new driving licence card was roughly eight to nine weeks, up from the four to six weeks he mentioned in June 2025.

Under normal circumstances, it usually takes just two weeks for a card to be ready for collection after an application.

At the time, Msibi told MyBroadband that the backlog was expected to last several months into 2026. The department has now brought that goal forward to December 2025.

However, based on the daily catch-up of roughly 2,187 cards over the past three months, it would take another 247 days, or more than eight months, to clear the backlog.

That would put the clearance date around April 2026, assuming the very old machine doesn’t break down again before then.

The clearance date is also unlikely to improve, considering the DLCA is already operating at its maximum capacity.

Backup in the works

Fikile Mbalula, former Minister of Transport, during a visit to the Driving Licence Card Account in January 2022

With the DLCA working at maximum capacity and the machine producing between 10,500 and 11,500 new cards daily, the likelihood of another breakdown increases.

If the printer only ran during regular working hours, the current demand for driving licence applications would result in a backlog of 91,800 to 106,800.

If the printer suffered a complete breakdown, the current demand would build up a backlog of 315,000 to 330,000 cards every month it is unavailable.

However, the Department of Transport finally has an agreement in place for a backup driving licence card printing system.

While presenting her budget vote speech in July 2025, transport minister Barbara Creecy announced that the department had signed a deal with the Government Printing Works (GPW) for a backup solution.

The minister said the system would mitigate the current printer’s future downtime, adding that it should be ready sometime around October 2025.

However, this solution has also received some criticism, with Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones questioning why the government still insists on physical driving licence cards.

He questioned why a specialised machine was procured at a significant cost when the GPW can print driving licence cards.

The Automobile Association of South Africa has also asked why the GPW cannot print the new planned polycarbonate smart driving licence cards, considering it already produces smart ID cards.