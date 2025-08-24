New laws for Uber and Bolt in South Africa — including area limits and mandatory panic buttons

Transport minister Barbara Creecy says laws imposing various new requirements on e-hailing operators and drivers in South Africa could be gazetted within two months.

Creecy told the Sunday Times that the National Land Transport Amendment Act (NLTA) was being translated into a second official language following her approval of the legislation in March 2025.

She expects the translation to be done by October 2025, after which the NLTA can be gazetted and implemented.

The Act will require e-hailing drivers to get operating licences that stipulate geographical areas where they may transport passengers for payment, as is already required for metered taxi drivers.

They must also obtain a professional driving permit, pass a criminal background check, and fit their vehicles with panic buttons for quick emergency response.

Furthermore, e-hailing vehicles must be branded or carry a sign that shows they are from an e-hailing service.

Creecy believes these rules will cool rising tensions between e-hailing and taxi drivers, which has become a major issue for the industry.

In a recent incident in August, violence flared up in Soweto after an e-hailing driver was killed and his vehicle set on fire at Maponya Mall. Another driver and bystander were also injured in the attack.

Hundreds of angry community members forced the mall to close and demanded that its private security company be removed.

While the motive behind the attack is still unknown, protesters believe the incident was part of a conflict between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers.

They accuse the minibus taxi industry of wanting to control who customers choose for public transport.

The South African National Tax Council (Santaco) and metered taxi associations have urged the government to adopt the NLTA, which has been in the works since 2016.

E-hailing driver associations have also expressed support for the regulation. Creecy urged conventional taxi operators to embrace the incoming changes and pursue wider opportunities.

“Taxi drivers are no different from the rest of us, and part of what everyone has to understand in the modern world is that you either change or you don’t survive,” Creecy said.

E-hailing losing its shine in South Africa

Car allegedly set on fire during violence between taxi drivers and Uber and Bolt operators in June 2023. Uber and Bolt cars that were allegedly set on fire in June 2023.

In addition to levelling the playing field between e-hailing operators and more traditional taxi services, the legislation could help improve the overall state of the industry and its ailing public perception.

Uber was a big hit for several years after its 2013 launch in South Africa. It filled a gap in the market for higher-end public transport for middle-class and affluent customers.

However, Uber and its main rival, Bolt, have lost their shine in recent years due to safety issues and worsening vehicle quality.

Some users of the services have frequently alleged they were attacked or robbed by e-hailing drivers or criminals working with the drivers.

E-hailing companies have also lowered vehicle quality and age standards as they increasingly compete with budget fares in the lower-income market.

Bolt’s use of the barebones Bajaj Qute quadricycle and Uber’s motorcycle-based Moto service have raised allegations that the companies have a disregard for driver and rider safety.

Uber and Bolt’s “hands-off” approach to driver recruitment has raised concerns over a lack of accountability for driver behaviour.

Drivers themselves have complained about the companies taking increasing commissions while offering little to no support for issues like driver safety and user misbehaviour.