Ford’s first electric bakkie now available in South Africa

Specialist US vehicle importing company Rospa International has started offering Ford’s F-150 Lightning fully-electric bakkie in South Africa.

The company has partnered with Autogroup International to convert popular US vehicles to right-hand drive (RHD), so they can be registered locally and legally on South African roads.

The Ford F-150 Lightning was launched in 2021 and is the world’s top-selling electric bakkie. While Tesla’s Cybertruck surpassed it for some time, it reclaimed its title during the first quarter of 2025.

The F-150 boasts impressive performance. Dual motors provide a combined 433kW power output and 1,050Nm torque, enabling acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in roughly 4.8 seconds.

The fastest and most powerful bakkie currently officially available in South Africa is the BYD Shark, which offers 321kW power output, 650Nm torque, and acceleration to 100km/h in 5.7 seconds.

Rospa has only imported the extended-range F-150 Lightning models, which feature 131kWh batteries that offer up to 320 miles (515km) on the EPA cycle.

It is important to note that the EPA cycle is generally considered more realistic for South Africa than the WLTP standard used in Europe, as driving conditions in South Africa are more similar to those in the US.

The F-150 Lightning also supports bidirectional charging with up to 9.6kW output, making it suitable for power tools, camping gear, or even home backup power.

Rospa is offering two variants of the F-150 Lighting in South Africa — the Lariat and Platinum. These are priced at R4.04 million and R4.22 million, respectively.

For those prices, you could buy four BYD Sharks or three of Ford’s most powerful petrol-powered bakkie — the Ranger Raptor 3.0T double cab.

In the US, the Lariat is priced at $79,090 (R1.39 million). However, bringing it to South Africa adds another million rand.

MyBroadband’s calculations showed that the total landing cost in South Africa, including customs duties, ad valorem, and VAT, would be about R2.43 million before shipping and the RHD conversion.

Substantial towing capabilities

The two F-150 Lightning models available from Rospa feature the same drivetrain and battery. The main differences are artificial exterior and interior finishes and convenience-focused features.

The higher-end model boasts a Nirvana leather and wood interior, an 18-speaker Bang & Olufsen unleashed sound system, massage seats, and BlueCruise hands-free highway driving.

However, the Lariat’s payload capacity of 1,000kg is slightly better than the Platinum’s 900kg, likely due to the different wheels.

Both models can also tow up to 4.5 tonnes with the Max Towing package, which is impressive by bakkie standards.

While bakkies are immensely popular in South Africa, only one fully electric model has officially launched locally — the Maxus T90 EV, which is priced at R1.1 million.

Geely’s Riddara RD6 will also be rolling out locally through a partnership with Enviro Automotive. Its pricing is expected to start at roughly R1 million.

Aside from high prices, EV drivetrains don’t enjoy much appeal among bakkie drivers due to towing limits and load impact on battery consumption.

While towing the maximum weight that the Ford F-150 Lightning supports, tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything achieved 1.6km per kWh, which works out to an effective range of 210km.

It is important to note that Ford South Africa does not homologate the Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles and cannot provide first-party aftersales support for them.

However, Rospa International provides a 3-year/100,000km warranty with an after-sales support programme managed by the importer itself.

The company has technicians in three major cities — Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg — and includes sourcing genuine parts for its service offering.