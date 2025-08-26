Important information about driving licence penalty points in South Africa

The Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) has explained how traffic infringements will work under the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act through a series of posts on Twitter/X.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa formally proclaimed that phase one of the controversial new traffic enforcement law’s rollout would begin with 69 municipalities from 1 December 2025.

Aarto will roll out to the remaining 144 municipalities in from 1 April 2026, while the driving licence demerit point system will launch on 1 September 2026.

In preparation for the rollout, the RTIA has shared important information about how the infringement process will work and the options available to motorists.

Motorists will receive an Aarto infringement notice when they commit a traffic offence, such as speeding or violating a parking rule.

The notice will be provided at the time by a traffic officer or delivered via registered mail or electronic communications.

“When you receive an infringement notice, you have 32 days to respond,” the RTIA said.

Responding includes making a payment or submitting a representation if you believe there is a valid reason for the infringement to be cancelled.

“If you believe there is a valid reason for your Aarto infringements to be cancelled, do not hesitate to submit a representation,” the RTIA says.

“It’ll be reviewed by an independent officer, so there’s hope for a positive outcome!”

The RTIA noted that motorists who pay their infringements within 32 days will receive a 50% discount. Those who fail to pay within 32 days will be issued a courtesy letter, adding R60 to the amount they owe.

Motorists get another 32 days to respond to the Aarto courtesy letter, after which an enforcement order is authorised.

“While an enforcement order remains in force, an infringer is prohibited from renewing his or her driving licence, driving permit, or licence disk, until the enforcement order has been complied with,” the RTIA said.

“The purpose of an enforcement order is for the law to take its course where an infringer has not complied with either an infringement notice or, subsequently, a courtesy letter.”

Motorists who are issued an enforcement order will have another R60 added to the amount they owe and will be blocked from using the eNatis platform.

National rollout coming

The presidential proclamation came after a period of mass confusion caused by misinformation and misstatements about when Aarto and the demerit point system would come into effect.

However, the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA) previously said that the dates would only be official after a Presidential proclamation.

The implementation of the new law follows an extensive legal battle, which resulted in the July 2023 finding that the Aarto Act and Aarto Amendment Act were constitutional and valid.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) initially won its case in the High Court, which ruled that Aarto was unconstitutional.

Outa then sought the Constitutional Court’s confirmation, but it overturned the High Court’s ruling instead.

Outa has argued that although declared lawful, Aarto remains impractical and would impose a significant administrative burden on wrongly fined motorists.

While infringers could technically still take their dispute to court, several additional administrative processes will now need to be followed before this can happen.

Many municipalities are also opposed to Aarto, as it will result in them losing 50% of their fine revenue to the RTIA.

Demerit points

Central to the Aarto Act is a demerit system through which motorists accumulate points on their licence if they commit traffic offences.

The demerit point system will see motorists accumulate points on their licences for committing traffic offences.

When Aarto is fully implemented, motorists will start with zero demerit points and accumulate them when they pay the fines for infringements.

Drivers can accumulate 15 points before their licence is suspended, at which point a nine-month suspension will be implemented.

During the suspension, motorists cannot drive any car and doing so will be treated as a criminal offence. Moreover, licences can only be suspended twice.

If a motorist exceeds the points threshold a third time, their licence will be cancelled. Once the suspension period lapses, they must redo their learner’s and driving licences to be licensed to drive again.

The Department of Transport will offer a “driver rehabilitation programme” for frequent infringers whose licences were cancelled. Motorists who complete the programme will have their ban periods reduced.

Demerit points are valid for three months before expiring. Therefore, it would require a series of minor infringements or several more serious offences for a driver to have their licence suspended.

The table below summarises some of the fines and demerit points that will apply to common road traffic violations once the system is fully implemented.