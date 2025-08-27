Uber earnings shocker in South Africa

Some Bolt and Uber drivers in South Africa earn less per kilometre from the e-hailing companies than the Sars-recommended allowance paid to employees when using their cars for work purposes.

Many e-hailing drivers went on strike in July 2025, alleging their platforms had increased their commissions from around 25% to as much as 50%.

In recent feedback to MyBroadband, the companies denied that this is the case. Bolt maintained its commission is 24% and Uber said it only takes 25% of the fare.

However, another issue that drivers allege has eaten into their earnings is a reduction in overall trip fares. One e-hailing association has alleged that overall trip fares have been reduced by 35% since 2016.

Drivers themselves have generally hesitated to share their precise earnings, in part because they fear retaliation from Bolt and Uber.

However, the recent increases have frustrated many to the point where they are openly posting their earnings or potential earnings from trips on a large, publicly accessible Facebook group for drivers.

One Uber driver provided a breakdown of a R554.34 trip in an unspecified area. Their payout from the drive was R334.34 after Uber’s commission and taxes the company has to pay.

The taxes of R28.69 made up just 5.2% of the total. The remaining R191.32 deduction was Uber’s commission.

That is 34% of the fare — lower than the claimed commissions but higher than Uber’s official figure.

MyBroadband also analysed posts showing estimated trip earnings before confirmation and found that many drivers would receive payouts that worked out to under R4 per kilometre.

One Uber Go driver posted an image of a R189 trip estimate for a 52km trip in Gauteng, which came down to roughly R3.63 per kilometre.

A second Uber Go driver was presented with a potential fare of R79 for a 21-kilometre trip, which works out to R3.76 per kilometre.

Things were only slightly better for an UberX driver who was offered R216 for a 47km trip, working out to R4.60.

Bolt Economy drivers were in a similar predicament. Among the worst trip earnings estimates was R165.02 for 49km, working out to R3.37 per km.

Another Bolt driver in the group reported that the company slashed trip prices in half after dropping the commission back down from 50% to 24% following protest action.

The table below provides a breakdown of ten trip estimates MyBroadband found on the Facebook group for e-hailing drivers in South Africa.

Service Trip distance Earnings estimate

(after Uber commission and taxes) Earnings per km Bolt Economy 49km R165.02 R3.37 Uber Go 60.9km R216.09 R3.55 Uber Go 24.6km R88.43 R3.59 Uber Go 25.9km R95.00 R3.67 Uber Go 34.8km R128.77 R3.70 Uber Go 50.1km R185.81 R3.71 Bolt Economy 33.6km R127.41 R3.79 Uber Go 20.8km R78.92 R3.79 Bolt Economy 10.3km R43.42 R4.22 Uber Go (high demand and unsafe area) 11.6km R53.56 R4.78

“Mother of all protests” coming

Elijah Lekgowane, Nefsa president

It is important to emphasise that the drivers must still pay for fuel out of their own pockets. At current petrol prices, a fuel-efficient car that can cover 20km per litre will spend R1.08 on fuel every kilometre.

That means even drivers with highly efficient cars earn about R1 less per kilometre than shown in the table above.

One can also compare the earnings with what the taxman recommends employers pay their staff when they use their own vehicles for work purposes, other than driving to the office.

In the current financial year, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has recommended an allowance of R4.76 per kilometre. Only one of the trip examples MyBroadband analysed exceeded this rate.

Uber and Bolt are therefore paying their drivers less than what Sars considers appropriate for fuel expenses and wear-and-tear.

The National E-hailing Federation of South Africa has warned that discontent had been growing among e-hailing drivers for a long time.

This has led to “unprecedented” cooperation among e-hailing associations splintered across the country.

Nefsa president Elijah Lekgowane recently told Cape Talk that the country would be hit by the “mother of all protest actions” if their demands regarding pay and working conditions were not met.

“We can’t say that it will happen tomorrow, but definitely, national action is coming. That is what I guarantee you,” he said.

“We are saying to the app companies: If we can’t make earnings, you can’t make profit. As simple as that.”

MyBroadband asked Bolt and Uber for feedback on the drivers’ complaints, but they did not respond by the time of publication.