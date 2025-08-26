Questions about new number plates in South Africa

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has lodged an internal application with the Gauteng Department of Transport for it to answer questions about the cost of the province’s new number plates.

The organisation applied after the department failed to respond to its Protection of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application within the prescribed 30 days.

“AfriForum insists that the provincial department must disclose the proposed cost and associated re-registration costs of these number plates,” it said.

It also urges the transport department to announce the amount of time motorists will have to replace their old number plates.

According to AfriFroum campaign manager Louis Boshoff, more than three and a half million vehicles in Gauteng will require the production of seven million new number plates.

“The Premier wants to have around seven million new number plates manufactured, but he is not even prepared to disclose how much it will cost — this is unacceptable,” says Boshoff.

He also questions whether Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s claim that the new number plates will improve overall road safety in the province is valid. AfriForum is requesting research into these claims.

“As long as criminals can get away with driving without number plates on their vehicles, it will make no difference how good the required number plates are,” he said.

“So, the solution lies in better law enforcement — not new gimmicks.”

Gauteng’s new number plate scheme is currently being used on provincial government vehicles. The rollout started in June 2025 following a pilot period in the 2024/25 financial year.

The Gauteng Transport Department hopes to extend it to the rest of the province’s vehicles by December 2025.

Lesufi first announced the province’s plans to launch new high-tech number plates in February 2023 when he presented his State of the Province Address.

The Premier said the new scheme would help law enforcement authorities crack down on crimes involving undocumented vehicles. He reiterated this view in June 2025.

“Fraudulent number plates and cars without proper documentation are at the centre of crime in our province, especially kidnappings, robberies, and rented murder,” he said.

“Criminals use undocumented cars to commit crimes. We are now ready to launch tamper-proof new number plates.”

R1,000 or more if re-registration is required

Gauteng’s new number plates for regular (top left), military (bottom left), and diplomatic vehicles (top and bottom right)

The Premier previously revealed that once the scheme goes live, every vehicle owner in Gauteng will be required to reregister and get a new registration number.

“Everyone must register their vehicle … if you spend 30 consecutive days in Gauteng, it means your car must be registered in Gauteng,” said Lesufi.

The South African Vehicle Rental Leasing and Fleet Management Association (Savral) disputed this claim by Lesufi, saying it was unsupported by the National Road Traffic Act.

Critics of Lesufi’s plan also said it was unclear why re-registration is necessary, considering the new scheme retains the current alphanumeric format.

It currently costs R216 to register a new vehicle in the province, while applications for motor trade plate numbers cost R120.

New registrations will require a new licence disc, and in Gauteng, that costs a minimum of R408, excluding the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s R72 administration fee.

Gauteng’s existing number plates cost varies depending on the chosen printer. A set currently costs roughly R400 to R500.

The new plates feature several upgrades, which means they will likely be more expensive. Therefore, a re-registration with new plates could cost motorists in Gauteng more than R1,000.

Civil action organisation the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse warned that this could be problematic for the province, as it will risk losing revenue from fleet operators if the costs are too high.

“It would appear that the new vehicle licence plate scheme is set to force new controls that will come at a price,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“This may backfire on the province, as it could cause big fleet operations to license their vehicles at offices registered in other provinces in the country.”