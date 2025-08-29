White light bandits in South Africa

South African motorists have no obligation to give way or yield to any cars fitted with white flashing lights, which appear to be increasingly used illegally by private motorists in the country.

In recent weeks, MyBroadband has observed several unmarked vehicles with white strobing lights between their windscreens and dashboards.

These vehicles frequently speed on major highways and flash their high beams at other cars to get them to give way, which many do.

Apart from the lights, the cars featured no markings or branding that suggested they were for a special purpose. Their number plates were also not for government officials, police, or diplomats.

According to Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, the use of white flashing lights by private vehicles was getting out of hand.

South Africa’s National Road Traffic Act only allows vehicles owned and driven by security officers to use white flashing lights while rendering security services.

The vehicle must be owned by a body (company or organisation) or person registered as a security officer under the Security Officers Act, 1987.

Such vehicles can be fitted with a “white lens bar” containing a lamp or lamps emitting an “intermittently flashing diffused white light in any direction. These lights may not be strobing or rotating.

The law also requires these vehicles to have the word “security” illuminated by a white light and the vehicle owner’s name in black letters.

In addition, there are specific requirements for where the lights must be located:

They must be at equal distances from the back-to-front centre-line of the motor vehicle and as near as possible to, but not more than 500 millimetres from, the outer edge of the front or rear of the motor vehicle.

The lights must be mounted to be visible from the front and rear, anywhere within an angle of 15 degrees inside and 45 degrees outside of a line parallel to the back-to-front centre line and which passes through the centre of the illuminated area of the indicator.

While these requirements sound technically complex, they clearly state that putting the flashing lights on the dashboard is not legal, as they will not be visible when driving behind the vehicle.

One possible reason drivers who use white flashing lights illegally place them on their dashboards is that they can quickly remove and hide the lights when approaching a roadblock.

The lights that really matter

Ethekwini Metro Police vehicles

Handfield-Jones has emphasised that there is no legal requirement for road users to take any action in response to a vehicle legally or illegally carrying white lights.

However, given the vital role that private security companies have come to play in protecting local households and businesses, yielding or making way for them may be considered common courtesy.

The only vehicles with flashing lights for which motorists are legally required to give way are those with blue, red, or green lights, as these are designated for emergency services.

Blue lights may only be used by the South African Police Service, metro police, traffic police, and South African Defence Force vehicles supporting policing activities.

Red lights are reserved for ambulances, firefighting vehicles, and rescue services. The less common green lights are for disaster management vehicles, which may also need to attend to emergencies.

All “true” emergency vehicles will also be fitted with audible sirens to warn drivers which may not see the approaching lights or distinguish between different colours to make way or pull over.

This is another feature that private security vehicles or private citizens are not allowed to install in their cars.

It is important to emphasise that VIP protection units for government officials will be fitted with blue lights. That is because the VIP protection unit is an arm of the South African Police Service.

Therefore, road users must give way or yield to these drivers — when safe to do so — in the same way as regular police vehicles.

The Private Security Industry Regulator Authority (Psira) recently cautioned security service providers that they were only allowed to use white identification lights.

Psira also stressed that these lights may not be strobing or rotating and that private security was not to use blue, green, and yellow lights.

Several people responded to the post and asked for action against taxi association patrol units that use orange, yellow, and strobing lights.