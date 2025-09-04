Bad news for people with electric cars in South Africa

South African EV drivers hoping for more convenient long-distance journeys should not expect a much-punted expansion of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to happen quickly.

The National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) has told MyBroadband that a project to roll out 120 more stations had not yet reached financial close, two years after it was first announced.

Naamsa first announced in August 2023 that it was coordinating the rollout of more than 100 new EV charging stations on behalf of its members, including vehicle makers, importers, and distributors.

At the time, Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa said that the adjudication of the tender had been finalised and a recommendation made to the association’s principals regarding the preferred candidate.

Fast-forward two years, and the project has not yet delivered a single new charging station — while private charge point operators (CPOs) have gradually expanded their footprints.

In recent feedback, Naamsa told MyBroadband that the full project was envisioned to take between five and seven years. By then, thousands more EVs are expected to be on South Africa’s roads.

The association could not provide specific launch dates for the first stations in the rollout but said that phase 1 would begin “shortly.”

Naamsa would also not divulge the locations of the planned stations, as it considered this information proprietary to the business case.

It should be emphasised that the government is not running this project; it is primarily being financed by Naamsa’s members.

A consortium consisting of an existing CPO and a black industrialist firm is handling the project. The three biggest CPOs currently in South Africa are GridCars, Rubicon, and Chargify.

However, key government stakeholders and agencies have endorsed the project and will provide additional support in terms of infrastructure development, road safety, and financing.

A development finance institution was also working with Naamsa’s members to fund the initial rollout.

Long-distance EV travel in South Africa still a challenge

GridCars charging stations around South Africa.

Although South Africa has an extensive network of 400 to 500 public chargers, travelling long distances sometimes requires overnight stays or long charging sessions.

Most public charging station infrastructure is concentrated in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

Many stations are located in urban areas, where most EV drivers prefer to charge at their homes anyway due to lower electricity tariffs and convenience.

Some popular long-distance routes like the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban and the N1 from Bloemfontein to Cape Town are well covered.

However, those travelling north to Limpopo will find just one fast DC charging station in the entire province — located on the far side of Polokwane, about 260km from Pretoria.

The lack of DC chargers on this route is strange, considering the N1 between Pretoria and Polokwane is by no means lacking in traffic.

It is especially popular during the holidays, when workers based in Gauteng return to their families or bush lovers take a break at game farms or holiday resorts.

Even on the 400km route between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein on the N1, there is only one DC charging station.

That 80kW GridCars station is also limited to 30kW if there is too much load on the larger site, which is a fuel station.

South Africa’s biggest province — the Northern Cape — has no DC charging stations. It is practically impossible to cover the province from one side to the other without an overnight charging stop.

While many AC chargers are also available for public use, their maximum charging speed makes them ill-suited for long-distance travellers who want to complete their trips as quickly as possible.

With a top speed of 22kW, it will take about three hours to top up a mid-sized EV like the BMW iX3 or Volvo XC40 by 80% to 90%.

While some models have smaller batteries that can be refilled more quickly, they also tend to support slower AC charging speeds.

For example, the BYD Dolphin can only charge up to 7kW while the GWM Ora can only go up to 11kW. Even with a 22kW AC charger, the Dolphin will take around seven hours to charge from 20% to 80%.