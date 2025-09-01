Truth about new traffic laws blocking car sales

A prominent driving skills specialist has rubbished claims that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act will prevent people from selling their cars if they have outstanding fines.

After many years of delays, Aarto’s national rollout is set to begin in December 2025, with full implementation by September 2026.

The legislation overhauls the handling of road traffic violations in South Africa. Aarto distinguishes between minor and serious violations as “infringements” and “offences,” respectively.

In most parts of the country — apart from Johannesburg and Tshwane, where Aarto has been piloted for nearly two decades — all violations are treated as criminal offences subject to court processes.

With the implementation of Aarto, minor violations will be handled administratively by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency, while serious offences will remain subject to full legal processes.

The other major addition to the laws is the introduction of a driving licence penalty points system similar to what is used in the United Kingdom.

ChangeCars CEO Michael Pashut recently warned that the full implementation of Aarto would link fines to the vehicle owner and affect their ability to transfer ownership.

“If you try to sell a car with unresolved Aaarto infringements, you could be prevented from doing so,” Pashut said.

However, Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones told MyBroadband that vehicles belonging to private individuals cannot have unresolved Aarto infringements.

“All Aaarto demerit points and infringements apply to the person who committed the infringement, whether the owner or not,” he said.

“The points — and any applicable enforcement orders — do not accrue to a vehicle owned by a private individual.”

Handfield-Jones said if Pashut was alleging that an e-Natis block arising from an enforcement order also prevented a change-of-ownership, that was a “novel” claim which authorities have not confirmed.

“There is no indication that the change-of-ownership transaction itself would be prohibited, nor have I heard of any reports of such related to an enforcement order in the past.”

“Such a stance would create extraordinary complications for binding finance arrangements, repossessions, deregistration of destroyed vehicles, insurance cover, cessions of vehicles as security, vehicles in deceased estates, and more,” he said.

Big impact on company cars

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

Handfield-Jones said that the worst impact an e-Natis block could have was to prevent a motorist buying a new vehicle from obtaining a vehicle licence disc.

Handfield-Jones said that the only case in which demerit points accrued to the vehicle and the driver was for cars owned by judicial entities, including businesses.

“If the vehicle exceeds 15 points, it’s banned from the roads for three months for each point over the limit,” he said.

The company’s directors may also be sentenced to a one-year jail term if the vehicle is used on public roads.

“One can’t evade this by scrapping or selling the vehicle — the points simply accrue to the next vehicle registered by that entity,” Handfield-Jones said.

This approach could become a major headache for companies, especially those where staff drive company cars, service bakkies, or pool cars.

However, no matter how many demerit points a company vehicle has, the legislation does not appear to block companies from selling the car.

“Whether an enforcement order in respect of a vehicle would prevent a company from disposing of it is mere speculation for now,” he said.

Another impact that Aarto will have is requiring companies to officially nominate the driver responsible for an infringement, or the company itself will be liable for the fine and demerit points.

Aarto also allows private vehicle owners to nominate the driver who committed an infringement or offence if the owner was not driving the car at the time.